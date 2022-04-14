HumidifGroup and Light 'Em Up Go Collaborate to Provide Cigar Enthusiasts Places to Meet, Enjoy, and Purchase Cigars Virtually Using Smart Packaging (NFC Technology)

MIAMI, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Light 'em Up GO announces a collaboration with HumidifGroup in an unprecedented move to bring together cigar aficionados virtually, by way of NFC-based technology. The goal is to connect real-world cigar experiences with state-of-the-art digital experiences. "Where to meet. Where to smoke. Where to buy," Light 'em Up GO has the answers.

Light 'em Up GO, the latest evolution of www.lightemupworld.com, is the Swiss Army knife for modern cigar enthusiasts. The concept is to bring the community into the future by using state of the art technology to engage cigar smokers from around the world. The 5000-plus members of the Light 'em Up family currently can find virtual "herfs", cigar lounges, B&M's and much more on the app.

Recipient of "Cigar Ambassador 2020" and "Best Virtual Lounge 2021" Cigar Trophy Awards by Cigar Journal , the Light 'em Up platform's mission is to build bridges among the cigar industry's stakeholders, connecting the most accomplished icons, manufacturers, and experts with retailers and end consumers. The next step for Light 'em Up is to reach a wider audience via HumidifGroup.

HumidifGroup, a world leader in premium cigar packaging introduced Smart Packaging in 2021. Smart Packaging uses NFC technology to open a new world to cigar smokers. An NFC chip is embedded in the cigar box and with the tap of your phone a browser opens which provides video, cigar descriptions, and information about the cigar brand. Smart Packaging NFC technology will now allow (Besides members of the invite-only community) all aficionados purchasing products including an NFC tag by HumidifGroup access to the Light'em UP GO digital platform.

"We want to facilitate content, educate, and inform people about the beauty of cigars and the people behind the brand. Smart Packaging makes it very convenient to access this information using your smartphone and can operate as easy as a QR code. Our goal is to connect brands and consumers directly," explains Pierre Jebian, CEO Humidif Group USA.

Both parties share the same passion for innovation and deep understanding of the importance of the user experience. The collaboration will not stop there. "Aficionados will soon find a sticker at their local B&M showing a QR-code and including an NFC tag to 'tap & go,' for further information on lounges and herfs nearby," says Reinhard Pohorec, co-founder and host of Light 'em Up.

About Light em Up:

Light 'em Up GO is a state-of-the-art cigar web-app and part of www.lightemupworld.com – Reinhard Pohorec's vision to serve the global cigar community, helping passionate cigar aficionados and new epicures to find the best places to meet, enjoy, and purchase cigars– virtually and physically. The app is invite-only, and the access token can only be shared by active users of the Light 'em Up Community.

ABOUT HUMIDIFGROUP

HumidifGroup is a company specialized in the design and fabrication of packaging and accessories for the cigar industry. With more than 30 years in the market, our group has developed what we consider a specialized diversification. This diversification in products and materials gives us the opportunity to develop a vast variety of articles personalized for our clients. Always adhering to their maximum needs, in this way creating a unique product specially customized for them. For more information please visit: www.HumidifGroup.com

