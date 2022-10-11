Humphreys & Partners Architects Appoint Jamie DeWispelare to Serve as the New Chief Financial Officer

Prominent Dallas-based architecture firm add a strategic key player to their executive leadership team

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humphreys & Partners Architects (HPA) has appointed Jamie DeWispelare to serve as the new Chief Financial Officer. As the new CFO, DeWispelare will oversee the finance and accounting teams, and work alongside the HPA executive leadership team to drive revenue growth.

With over twenty years of proven leadership and expertise in strategic financial planning and growth development, DeWispelare's demonstrated ability to improve business operations, increase efficiencies, and maximize profits through data analytics will be critical in paving the way for HPA's continued success. DeWispelare returns to the role of CFO at HPA after serving as the CFO of LandSouth Construction in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Prior to joining HPA in 2019, he spent nearly nine years as CFO of Engineering, Automation and Design, a national consulting firm supporting the food, pharmaceutical, parcel, and logistics industries. DeWispelare is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Doane University.

"We're pleased to welcome back Jamie to the team as our new Chief Financial Officer," stated Greg Faulkner, the President of HPA. "We have big plans for the future of HPA and with Jamie's expertise and many years of proven success, we are confident that he will be a key player in influencing operational decisions and supporting strategy development," said Faulkner.

The HPA executive leadership team currently includes Greg Faulkner, HPA President, Walter Hughes, Chief Innovation Officer, and Amanda Tatko, Chief Revenue Officer. DeWispelare will play a critical role in providing strategic direction and executing the current corporate strategic plan.

To learn more about Jamie DeWispelare and the HPA executive leadership team, visit humphreys.com/about.

ABOUT HUMPHREYS & PARTNERS ARCHITECTS

Established in 1991, Humphreys & Partners Architects continues to drive the multifamily design industry. With a well-rounded portfolio of projects developed across the country, our teams licensed nationwide combined with our exclusive trademarked concepts, more clients rely on our expertise and experience to bring their multifamily developments from concept to completion than any other firm. To learn more, visit humphreys.com and follow on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

