Humphreys & Partners Architects to Host 2023 Kick-Off Webinar

What to expect in 2023 -The State of the Multifamily Industry

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based architecture firm, Humphreys & Partners Architects (HPA), will host its 14th annual kick-off webinar on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 2:00 pm CST. Members of the HPA leadership team along with a panel of industry experts will share insider insights on the latest in the multifamily housing market including an overview of the current state of the economy, market transitions, the latest design trends, a sneak peek into upcoming projects, and what to expect in 2023.

2023 HPA Kick-Off Webinar

Speakers include HPA President, Greg Faulkner, Chief Innovation Officer, Walter Hughes, Chief Revenue Officer, Amanda Tatko, HPA's Studio Design Director, Michael Smith, and the President of HPA Design Group, Chelsea Dora-Shibley. Guest speakers joining the anticipated online event include Kimberly Byrum, Zonda Homes' Managing Principal of Multifamily, who will provide an in-depth overview of the national state of the multifamily housing market, Doug Bibby, the President of the National Multifamily Housing Council, will provide a housing advocacy update, and Vic Clark the Chief Production Officer of Lument Financial Services, will present a comprehensive finance and lending update.

The hour-long online event will address key topics impacting the industry including market conditions and insights for the upcoming year, redevelopments, the booming single-family rental market, and interior design trends. For the first time ever, attendees will have direct access to HPA's thought leadership through an exclusive question-and-answer segment.

To register for the online event visit and to submit a question for the speakers, please visit humphreys.com/webinars2023. To learn more about Humphreys & Partners Architects or view our award-winning projects, please visit humphreys.com.

ABOUT HUMPHREYS & PARTNERS ARCHITECTS

Established in 1991, Humphreys & Partners Architects continues to drive the multifamily design industry. With a national portfolio of projects, an award-winning design team, and exclusive trademarked concepts, more clients rely on HPA's expertise to bring multifamily developments from concept to completion than ever before. To learn more, visit humphreys.com and follow along on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

