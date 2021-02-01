Hundreds of Future Urologists Celebrate Match Day

This year's Urology Match was another paramount year for females applying for, and matching, with urology programs, as a record-setting 120 of the 141 female participants (85 percent) matched with programs, compared to 105 of the 122 who matched last year.

Nearly 528 applicants wishing to specialize in urology registered for this year's Urology Residency Match. Of those who registered, 481 (91 percent) submitted preference lists, vying for a record 357 available positions across the country. When the matching algorithm was processed, 74 percent matched to a vacancy within 143 registered and accredited training programs in the United States, leaving no vacancies unmatched.

"The 2021 Urology Match not only had the most applicants we've seen since 2014, but also a record number of women matching with programs," said SAU President David F. Jarrard, MD. "The future of urology is bright indeed and I look forward to working with our newest residents when they begin training later this year."

Urology Match Day is an annual rite of passage for U.S. medical students and other applicants from around the world. Medical students begin the residency application process at the start of their final year in medical school. After applying to various registered programs across the country, select candidates are invited by programs for interviews, which are held in the fall and early winter. Once the interview period is over, both registered parties submit their preference lists to the AUA, which has performed the Urology Match annually on behalf of the SAU for more than 35 years.

"The AUA has been a proud part of the Urology Residency Match for decades and each year the program gets stronger and the applicants are more talented than ever," said AUA Board President Scott K. Swanson, MD. "Their ability to successfully complete their final year of medical school during one of the most dire public health crises in modern history is truly commendable. Today is a milestone event for these young physicians and our specialty."

Results of the Urology Residency Match are closely watched as they can be predictors of future trends in physician workforce shortages and supply. View statistics on the 2021 Match and past Match results.

