Hundreds of High School Lacrosse Players To Compete at Halo LAX College Recruiting Showcases

"At the heart of the Halo LAX showcase experience is the genuine opportunity for recruits to interact on the field with college coaches," said Dave Webster, Head Men's Coach at Dickinson College. "These events host a limited number of high school players to provide individualized instruction and team competition. College coaches really enjoy this environment and the players have been overwhelmingly positive for this format and style."

The 2021 Halo LAX Showcase season includes:

National D2 Showcase – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania , 6/29

, 6/29 National D2 Showcase – St. Louis, Missouri , 7/12

, 7/12 National D2 Showcase – Charlotte, North Carolina , 7/15

, 7/15 National D3 Showcase – Rochester, New York , 7/27

, 7/27 National D3 Showcase – Hillsborough, New Jersey , 7/29

, 7/29 National D3 Showcase – Aston, Pennsylvania , 10/3

, 10/3 National D3 Showcase – Rochester, New York , 10/17

, 10/17 College Invitational – Aston, Pennsylvania , 12/4

According to a 2018 study by the NCAA, lacrosse is the fastest growing collegiate sport over the last 15 years. To put it in perspective, men's lacrosse experienced a 95% increase reaching 350 teams from 2000 to 2014 with Division III representing the majority of programs.

A unique feature of each showcase is the opportunity for individual instruction and one-on-one direction from coaches recruiting for their rapidly-growing programs. Also, standout athletes from each showcase will be invited to the Halo LAX College Invitational – the ultimate lacrosse showcase featuring top players and attended by both DII & DIII colleges. The 2021 College Invitational will be held at MapleZone Sports Village in Aston, PA on December 4th and 5th. Athletes may also attend the College Invitational by nomination from their current club or high school coach to participate.

"Our showcases provide lacrosse athletes the unique experience of interacting face to face with college recruiters as well as the opportunity to play in our exclusive College Invitational," said Joel Franklin, National Director – Lacrosse for Halo LAX and the Sports Facilities Companies. "Halo LAX is committed to supporting the future of these athletes and providing a path to college.

Athletes can be nominated to the Halo LAX College Invitational at https://halolax.sfmnetwork.com/college-invitational/. Registration to this exclusive event includes branded jerseys and shorts, a game and highlight video, college coaching and exposure, a physical assessment test and national leaderboard ranking, ConnectLAX recruiting profile trial membership, and access to NCAA college coach contacts.

To learn more about Halo LAX or register for an upcoming showcase, please visit HaloLAX.com.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC (SFA), Sports Facilities Development, LLC, and Sports Facilities Management, LLC (SFM) are headquartered in Clearwater, FL. Founded in 2003, SFA has served more than 2,000 communities, produced more than $10 billion in institutional-grade financial forecasts, and provided funding strategies and solutions for more than 70+ youth and amateur sports and recreation complexes worldwide. SFD serves facility owners through owner's representation, venue planning, and procurement services during pre-development and construction. SFM provides industry-leading, results-driven management solutions for sports, fitness, recreation, and event venues nationwide. Since 2014, SFM-affiliated venues have hosted more than 100 million visitors and generated hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact. For more information, visit: sportadvisory.com and sfmnetwork.com.

