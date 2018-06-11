Hundreds of High School Students Compete at First-Ever Anatomage Anatomy Challenge

The Anatomage Anatomy Challenge was the special event of the regional competition. Competing teams tested their knowledge of lower limb anatomy directly on the Table! The series of timed trivia questions were designed to their anatomy knowledge in a unique and interactive way. Students worked together to correctly identify as many structures as they could before time was up. After the open round, the top 3 teams moved on to the final challenge. A huge congratulations to the winning team from La Cañada High School!

"The Anatomage Anatomy Challenge was definitely the highlight of my day at the Sports Medicine Competition at CSUN this year! It was an absolute adrenaline rush to watch the team of five [La Cañada High School] students compete and test their knowledge of the anatomical structures on this powerful learning tool. I'm extremely proud of my team and grateful for those who sponsored and hosted this wonderful educational event for high school students," said Kim Crosby, a teacher from La Cañada.

Anatomage is hoping to provide high school students with more opportunities to compete in anatomy events like this in the future. The goal is to give students the chance to engage with anatomy in a new and dynamic way.

"We are very happy to see high school students so enthusiastic about human anatomy. During the final round, there was a big crowd cheering and roaring as the finalists progressed through the quizzes one by one. This was very exciting for us! As someone in the education industry, it was very nice to see students motivated to learn medical knowledge and compete while enjoying it like a sports event. We would like to continue events like this in the future," said Jack Choi, CEO of Anatomage.

About Anatomage

Anatomage Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in San Jose, CA that designs, manufactures, and markets medical and educational tools for anatomists.

Anatomage products are used in tens of thousands of clinics and hospitals both in the United States and internationally. These include image-guided surgical devices, surgical instruments, radiology software, imaging equipment, medical tables, and display equipment. Anatomage has established partnerships with renowned educational institutions and medical equipment companies; they use Anatomage software as their exclusive imaging software.

Contact:

Jack Choi

CEO

Anatomage Inc.

Phone: 1-408-885-1474

Email: info@anatomage.com

www.anatomage.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hundreds-of-high-school-students-compete-at-first-ever-anatomage-anatomy-challenge-300661299.html

SOURCE Anatomage

Related Links

http://www.anatomage.com

