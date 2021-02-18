Hundreds of People at Risk for Severe COVID-19 Avoid Hospitalization with New Treatment

Monoclonal antibodies are created in a lab and function like naturally occurring antibodies, fighting infections before they spread. Studies show that when monoclonal antibodies are given intravenously to high-risk people diagnosed early with COVID-19, it can prevent them from experiencing severe symptoms that lead to hospitalizations.

"COVID-19 is a horrible illness, but I trusted the doctors and nurses," said Vega. "I started monoclonal antibodies and my symptoms never got worse. I never needed to go to the hospital."

Today more than 470 patients like Vega have benefited from Montefiore's monoclonal antibody program, 93 percent of whom avoided worsening symptoms that would have required a visit to the hospital.

"Longstanding inequities and chronic disease have led to high COVID-19 infection rates and significant risk of death in our borough," said Dr. Priya Nori, director of the Antibiotic Stewardship Program, an infectious disease specialist at Montefiore Health System, and associate professor of medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. "Now Bronx residents have a safe, evidence-based treatment that stops COVID-19 in its tracks and is preventing severe illness."

In December, Dr. Nori's team began treating patients in Montefiore's Bronx emergency departments with monoclonal antibodies, which are developed by pharmaceutical companies and authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. Since then, Montefiore opened an infusion clinic – now the main location for this therapy – and is partnering with local nursing homes to treat their residents.

People who qualify for monoclonal antibodies have a high-risk of severe COVID-19, including people aged 65 or older, and illnesses like chronic kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, obesity and COPD. People who are immunocompromised due to diseases such as cancer, lupus or sickle cell anemia, or organ transplant recipients, are also candidates for treatment. Pregnant women and high-risk patients under age 21 may also qualify.

The monoclonal antibody treatment is given using IV therapy, administered through a vein in the arm, for about an hour. Patients are evaluated by a nurse practitioner and then monitored for any allergic reactions, which are extremely rare. The appointment takes about three hours to complete; afterward patients receive a follow-up phone visit. Less than two weeks later, a telehealth appointment is completed with an infectious disease doctor who reviews recovery and symptoms.

"Patients come in with fear of COVID-19 and leave with hope because of this treatment," said Susan Sakalian, Oncology Certified Nurse at Montefiore Medical Center. "It is a huge step forward from where we were in March 2020. The infusions keep people from needing emergency care, and that's an invaluable resource for our patients and their families."

For more information about the monoclonal antibodies treatment, please visit covid19.montefiore.org/monoclonal-antibody-therapy-montefiore#main-content.

