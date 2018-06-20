Hundreds Of Previously 'Unrecyclable' Waste Streams Are Now Nationally Recyclable

Plastic Packaging – It is estimated that only 14% of plastic packaging is collected for recycling. By using TerraCycle's Plastic Packaging Zero Waste Box, previously unrecyclable items like cosmetics empties, takeout containers, shopping bags and more are now nationally recyclable.



Drink Pouches – Convenient and light, drink pouches are a fraction of the weight of glass bottles or aluminum cans, and easy for little ones to use. Due to complex layers of plastic and aluminum, they are unrecyclable municipally. By using TerraCycle's Drink Pouch Zero Waste Box, they can be diverted from landfill.



Fluorescent Bulbs – An estimated 620 million fluorescent bulbs are discarded annually in the United States , only 2% of homes reporting recycling them. Improperly disposed, bulbs can release mercury. Residents can now safety recycle using the Fluorescent Lamp Zero Waste Box, and businesses are invited to contact TerraCycle to service large quantities.



Dining Disposables – At home, on the go, and in-store, dining disposables such as plastic utensils, cups and plates offer ease in a fast-paced world. But in less than 30 years, the U.S. has increased use of these items by 700%. Restaurants and residences can easily send these items to TerraCycle with the Dining Disposables & Party Supplies Zero Waste Box.



Plastic Packaging – It is estimated that only 14% of plastic packaging is collected for recycling. By using TerraCycle's Plastic Packaging Zero Waste Box, previously unrecyclable items like cosmetics empties, takeout containers, shopping bags and more are now nationally recyclable.

Coffee Capsules – Convenient for brewing in the home, at the office and in food service, coffee capsules generally use only as much coffee and water as necessary for a cup. But the pods are not typically recyclable. Consumers can have their coffee, their convenience, and a clear conscience, with the Coffee Capsule Zero Waste Box.

Browse the TerraCycle Zero Waste Box Shop at zerowasteboxes.terracycle.com for all the available options. Select the desired size and category, fill with the accepted waste streams, and send to TerraCycle for processing using the pre-paid shipping label. Once collected, the items are recycled for use in new products.

To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com. Those interested in investing in TerraCycle US, Inc. should visit www.ownterracycle.com.

