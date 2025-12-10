Hundreds of Rare Signed HOF Baseball Postcards Hits Market with Ty Cobb, Cy Young, Honus Wagner

California Man's Lifetime Baseball Collection is Ready for a New Home: Featuring 250+ Rare Autographed HOF Plaque Postcards and Thousands of Valuable Sports Cards Spanning 1909 to Present

GRANITE BAY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Sacramento collector attempted a rare feat to collect every possible signed Hall of Fame (HOF) plaque postcard. The lifelong journey resulted in the acquisition of over 250 very rare and challenging-to-locate signed postcards now being sold by Auction Monthly.

The rare Hall of Fame postcard collection was carefully stored in a Sacramento home by Kent, a dedicated baseball card and memorabilia collector. "I'm getting older, and my kids were not interested in the collection. It was time to sell." Kent explained to Auction Monthly. Kent contacted Auction Monthly to handle the sale of his life's work.

"We are beyond excited to be selected to sell this incredible signed baseball postcard collection," says Ryan Jones, Auction Monthly's Director of Marketing. "This was an incredible collection featuring many of the greatest all-time baseball players. Kent accomplished a monumental task in assembling such an incredible collection over many years."

The highlight of this amazing find is the depth and rarity of the signatures and postcards. The collection is anchored by several scarce pieces like the 1964 Artvue Type 1 postcards, including one of Kent's favorites, signed by the legendary dead-ball era and Hall of Fame pitcher Cy Young.

In addition to the rare postcards, Kent also provided Auction Monthly with tens of thousands of sports cards ranging from the iconic pre-war 1909-11 T206 tobacco set to modern cards. This massive collection of sports cards includes star cards across all sports, featuring multiples of legends like Mickey Mantle, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Ted Williams, Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Jim Brown, Tom Brady, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and hundreds more Hall of Famers.

The postcards and sports cards collection spans from the early 1900s to the present day, featuring signatures from baseball's all-time greatest HOF players. The set represents a comprehensive who's who of baseball history and includes many of the most sought-after names in the sport, including:

Ty Cobb

Honus Wagner

Jackie Robinson

Mickey Mantle

Mel Ott

Joe DiMaggio

Roger Hornsby

Sandy Koufax

Hank Aaron

Satchel Paige

Willie Mays

Nolan Ryan

Tris Speaker

Napoleon Lajoie

Derek Jeter

Ken Griffey Jr.

More information about the signed Hall of Fame postcard collection will be made available to the public at AuctionMonthly.com.

About Auction Monthly: Auction Monthly helps collectors sell sports cards, memorabilia, and other collectibles. Auction Monthly sells many items to direct buyers, and they use select auction houses for consignments. The owners of Auction Monthly created the company to provide collectors a better way to sell sports cards and collectibles. Collectors trust selling with Auction Monthly based on the company's reputation for achieving top prices and providing white glove customer service from start to finish.

