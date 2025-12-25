Hundreds of Santas Take to the Slopes for Tamarack Resort's "Santa Skis Free" Tradition

TAMARACK, Idaho , Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarack Resort celebrated Christmas Day with its annual Santa Skis Free tradition. Over 100 Santas, elves, and one cheeky grinch filled the slopes for a festive day of skiing, snowboarding, and holiday cheer.

Santas and other holiday characters gather at Mid-Mountain Lodge, Tamarack Resort, for the annual Santa Skis Free event, photo credit Mariah Eldfrick

Guests dressed in full Santa suits gathered throughout the morning before heading up the Mid-Mountain Lodge for lunch, pictures, and group laps—turning Upper Serenity ski run into a sea of red and white. The long-running event saw many returning Santas and welcomed quite a few first-timers as well. Families, friends, and holiday visitors lined the Village and Mid-Mountain Lodge to watch the spectacle, while participants stopped for photos, laughter, and warm breaks along the way.

The celebration continued with music, food, and après-ski festivities, creating a lively holiday atmosphere across the resort. Santa Skis Free has become a beloved Tamarack tradition, inviting guests of all ages to celebrate Christmas in a uniquely mountain-themed way.

Winter at Tamarack

The skiing Santa event is part of Tamarack's Enchanted Holidays programming, which features seasonal events designed to bring families together and create lasting winter memories.

Tamarack Resort boasts 1,610 acres of skiable terrain, 57 named runs, three terrain parks, and a vertical drop of 2,800 feet rising to a 7,700-foot summit. Guests can also enjoy Tamarack's full winter lineup, including alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, fat-tire biking, lessons through Tamarack's Sports School, and seasonal events as part of the resort's Enchanted Holidays programming.

Plan Your Visit

For the latest updates on conditions, lift operations, terrain openings, and holiday events, visit tamarackidaho.com.

About Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf, and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination spans 3,600 acres and is located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Tamarack offers year-round recreation, vacation rentals, real estate, event space, and a vibrant alpine-style village. In winter, the resort delivers alpine skiing across 1,610 acres, Nordic trails, snowshoeing, and fat biking. Summer offerings include championship golf, mountain biking, hiking, fishing, and watersports on Lake Cascade.

