TAMARACK RESORT LAUNCHES 26/27 ALL SEASON PASS AT LOWEST PRICE OF THE YEAR: Adult passes start at $499; Family passes only $999

News provided by

TAMARACK RESORT

Feb 27, 2026, 11:05 ET

TAMARACK, Idaho, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarack Resort today announced the launch of its 26/27 All Season Pass, offering Idaho families and outdoor enthusiasts the lowest pass price of the entire year. Beginning today, Adult All Season Passes are available for $499 — a savings of $400 compared to purchasing later — and a Family All Season Pass is available for $999, offering savings of more than $1,000 versus in-season pricing.

Tier 1 pricing is the best rate Tamarack will offer all year. Once this pricing window closes, it will not return.

The Tamarack Resort All Season Pass provides year-round access to winter and summer lift operations, including skiing, snowboarding, lift-served mountain biking, and scenic access. Passholders receive valuable perks throughout the resort, including 10% off Sports School lessons, rentals, tuning, seasonal lockers, Elevation Studio classes, childcare, golf rounds at Osprey Meadows, and golf simulator sessions. Additional benefits include 15% off family and friends day lift tickets and 15% off vacation rental stays (up to seven nights annually, blackout dates apply). Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf, and lake resort, delivering an all-season lifestyle across its mountain, meadow, and lake.

Tamarack is limiting the total number of All Season Passes sold in order to preserve the uncrowded, premium experience the resort is known for. Day tickets will also be limited on peak dates, making an All Season Pass the only way to guarantee access on the most sought-after days of the season.

Tier 1 pricing is available for a limited time and inventory is capped. Guests who purchase now secure the lowest rate of the year and guaranteed access through 2026/27 winter season. Once Tier 1 closes, prices will increase and availability is not guaranteed.

Passes are available now at www.tamarackidaho.com/allseason.

About Tamarack Resort
Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination is situated on 3,600 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Within its master- planned community, Tamarack offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space and a vibrant alpine-style village. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 1,530 acres of skiable terrain in addition to Nordic and snowshoe trails. In the summer, the resort is home to golf, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting, and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information on recreation, accommodations and real estate, visit tamarackidaho.com.

Media Contact:
Zander Smith
[email protected]

SOURCE TAMARACK RESORT

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Tamarack Resort Extends Half-Price Lift Tickets to Bogus Basin Season Pass Holders Through March 13

Tamarack Resort Extends Half-Price Lift Tickets to Bogus Basin Season Pass Holders Through March 13

Tamarack Resort announced today that all 2025/26 Bogus Basin season pass holders will receive 50% off day lift tickets at Tamarack through March 13,...
Survivor 50 National Challenge Brings Real-Life Idol Hunt to Tamarack Resort

Survivor 50 National Challenge Brings Real-Life Idol Hunt to Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort welcomed over 300 participants today as part of the nationwide Survivor 50 National Challenge, transforming destinations across...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Travel

Travel

General Sports

General Sports

Hotels and Resorts

Hotels and Resorts

Real Estate

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics