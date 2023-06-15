Hundreds of Thousands Line Streets of Downtown Denver to Celebrate Nuggets First NBA Title

News provided by

VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

15 Jun, 2023, 16:19 ET

- Nicola Jokic, Jamal Murray and other Nuggets stars board fire trucks for victory parade to thank fans. -

DENVER, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just three days after the Denver Nuggets clinched their first NBA title, The Mile High City also further solidified its place among America's greatest sports towns with a victory parade and rally that packed an estimated 500,000 rabid fans into the city's Civic Center Park.

Almost exactly one year after the Colorado Avalanche brought home the Stanley Cup, the Nuggets hard fought title marked the first time a city earned back-to-back NBA and NHL Championships since 1969-70 when the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins achieved the same feat.

Continue Reading
2023 NBA Champions, Denver Nuggets. Photography by Brent Andeck.
2023 NBA Champions, Denver Nuggets. Photography by Brent Andeck.
The City of Denver Celebrates the Denver Nuggets Championship. Photography by Brent Andeck.
The City of Denver Celebrates the Denver Nuggets Championship. Photography by Brent Andeck.

With the addition of this year's Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, Denver is also the only city in the country since 2015 with NBA, NHL and NFL championship titles.

The Denver Nuggets Championship Parade Celebration also featured a rally in Civic Center Park where players, coaches and elected officials offered thanks to the city's loyal fan base and hoisted the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau
Celebrating 114 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 31.7 million visitors in 2021, generating $6.6 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver on the VISIT DENVER website or at Tourism Pays Denver. Denver International Airport (DEN) is the No. 3 busiest airport in the world connecting The Mile High City to more than 200 destinations globally. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

With press or photo inquiries, please contact:
Jesse Davis: (720) 417-9621 or [email protected]
Caroline Campbell: (303) 549-3537 or [email protected]
Abby Schirmacher: (303) 358-0096 or [email protected]

SOURCE VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Also from this source

Over 500,000 Expected for Denver PrideFest: The Largest LGBTQ+ Event in the Rocky Mountain Region

PLAN YOUR NEXT SUMMER GIRLS TRIP - THE DENVER WAY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.