Hundreds of Thousands Line Streets of Downtown Denver to Celebrate Nuggets First NBA Title

- Nicola Jokic, Jamal Murray and other Nuggets stars board fire trucks for victory parade to thank fans. -

DENVER, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just three days after the Denver Nuggets clinched their first NBA title, The Mile High City also further solidified its place among America's greatest sports towns with a victory parade and rally that packed an estimated 500,000 rabid fans into the city's Civic Center Park.

Almost exactly one year after the Colorado Avalanche brought home the Stanley Cup, the Nuggets hard fought title marked the first time a city earned back-to-back NBA and NHL Championships since 1969-70 when the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins achieved the same feat.

2023 NBA Champions, Denver Nuggets. Photography by Brent Andeck. The City of Denver Celebrates the Denver Nuggets Championship. Photography by Brent Andeck.

With the addition of this year's Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, Denver is also the only city in the country since 2015 with NBA, NHL and NFL championship titles.

The Denver Nuggets Championship Parade Celebration also featured a rally in Civic Center Park where players, coaches and elected officials offered thanks to the city's loyal fan base and hoisted the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

