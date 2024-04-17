HundredX Partners with Forbes to Create 2024 Best Brands for Social Impact Rankings

Powered by HundredX, the Second-Annual list for Forbes Recognizes the Top 300 Brands Excelling in Social Impact According to Actual Customers

DALLAS, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Forbes, customer insights and strategy firm HundredX, Inc. today announced the 2024 Best Brands for Social Impact list. Powered by HundredX data, the list recognizes the top 300 brands for social impact based on over four million pieces of consumer feedback on more than 3,000 businesses during the past year.

A brand's values, social responsibility, and environmental initiatives continue to impact customers' purchase decisions. The 2024 Best Brands for Social Impact list showcases the top companies doing well at doing good.

TOP COMPANIES AND INDUSTRIES

The top five brands across over 80 industries outperformed peers in all categories comprising the rankings: overall brand values and trust, social stances, sustainability, and community support. This year's top five are:

REI Subaru H-E-B Sony PlayStation Samsung Galaxy

"The Social Impact list rankings shed light on an increasingly debated business topic: The role of the modern corporation in society," says HundredX Founder and CEO Rob Pace. "Businesses that made this year's list excel at integrating their Social Impact within their businesses and standing out from competitors by understanding what actual customers value when making purchasing decisions."

The Best Brands for Social Impact list is part of Forbes' ongoing partnership with HundredX to highlight high-performing businesses based on feedback from real customers. Other Forbes lists powered by HundredX include Best Customer Service and Customer Experience All-Stars.

"HundredX is pleased to continue our partnership with Forbes and honor the companies that are aligning words with actions to do good for their communities and customers alike," Pace added.

METHODOLOGY

The Best Brands for Social Impact rankings take a holistic view of social impact, examining the alignment of a brand's mission and values from the eyes of the customer. While definitions of social impact vary by industry, consumers provide feedback within the following categories:

Overall Brand Values & Trust

Social Stances

Sustainability

Community Support

HundredX's unique model for collecting customer feedback generates funding for more than one thousand cause-related organizations while simultaneously providing businesses and investors with authentic feedback and perspectives from everyday consumers.

HundredX turns consumer feedback into a new currency for social good. The company gathers such large volumes of data by partnering with charitable organizations to encourage feedback in return for funding. To date, HundredX has provided over $20 million to various cause-based organizations.

For more information, or to find out how your brand ranks among competitors and why, visit https://hundredx.com/.

About HundredX:

HundredX is a mission-based data and customer insights provider. HundredX does not make investment recommendations. However, we believe in the wisdom of the crowd to inform the growth outlook for businesses and industries. For more information on specific drivers of customer experience, other companies within 80+ industries we cover, or if you'd like to learn more about becoming a partner in the Data for Good movement, please reach out: https://hundredx.com/contact.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE HundredX