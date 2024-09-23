Hungry Howie's Brings Back 16th Annual Love, Hope & Pizza Campaign with Pink Pizza to Support the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc®.

National Pizza Franchise Refreshes Secret Menu with Limited-Time Pink Pizza; 50 Percent of Pink Pizza Sales to Benefit Breast Cancer Awareness and NBCF Programs

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Howie's®, the originator of Flavored Crust® Pizza, is kicking off its annual fundraising campaign, Love, Hope & Pizza, dedicated to raising awareness and program funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc® (NBCF).

As part of this year's campaign, the brand is refreshing its Secret Menu with the addition of a limited-time, large Pink Pizza. Priced at $12, the vibrant new offering will be available starting today through October 27, with 50 percent of sales donated directly to NBCF. The Pink Pizza is topped with fresh mozzarella and edible pink glitter to symbolize hope and solidarity for those impacted by breast cancer and includes complimentary Hungry Howie's Flavored Crust of choice.

Hungry Howie's will continue to serve its famous Flavored Crust pizzas in Hungry Howie's' pink pizza boxes to highlight the brand's commitment to increasing awareness of the disease. In addition to the Pink Pizza philanthropic efforts, Hungry Howie's will also donate a portion of proceeds for all items sold in a pink pizza box sold from September 23 to October 31 to benefit NBCF. Customers may also make an additional contribution to NBCF during checkout by rounding up their bill to the nearest dollar or by making a $1, $5, or $10 donation.

"We're honored to continue our partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation through our Love, Hope & Pizza campaign. Since 2009, this partnership has remained a cornerstone of Hungry Howie's philanthropic efforts, spotlighting the importance of raising funds for key research needed to continue the fight against breast cancer," said Steve Jackson, CEO of Hungry Howie's. "This year, we're taking it a step further by refreshing our Secret Menu with the Pink Pizza, giving our customers a new way to show their support for the cause."

From September 23 to October 27, Hungry Howie's is also offering customers one complimentary order of Howie Bread for online orders of $25 or more.

As part of the national initiative to unite communities across the U.S. to end breast cancer, Love, Hope & Pizza has raised over $5 million in proceeds benefiting the foundation's life-saving initiatives since launching in 2009.

High-resolution images can be found at the link here.

For more information about Hungry Howie's, please visit www.HungryHowies.com. For additional information on NBCF, please visit www.nbcf.org.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for more than 50 years and provides customers of all ages with high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has over 517 stores in 21 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

The company is also widely known for its annual Love Hope & Pizza campaign, giving back to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for the past 15 years. The campaign marks its commitment to give back to local communities, by educating all around breast cancer awareness. To learn more about Hungry Howie's and to stay in the know, check out www.hungryhowies.com or stay up to date through Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and Facebook.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc ®.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc®. (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 18 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/.

Contact:

Callie Chambers

Fish Consulting

(954) 893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Hungry Howie's