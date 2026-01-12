HUNGRY HOWIE'S CAPS OFF 2025 WITH STRATEGIC GROWTH, BOLD MENU INNOVATION, AND PRESTIGIOUS NATIONAL RECOGNITIONS

National Pizza Franchise Strengthens its Footprint Through Expansion, Proven Menu Innovation, and Community Impact

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Howie's, the originators of Flavored Crust® pizza, closed out 2025 with a year defined by strategic growth, menu innovation, and meaningful community engagement. Amid an increasingly competitive restaurant landscape, the brand remained focused on long-term franchise success, expanding into key markets, signing new development agreements, and introducing craveable menu items that resonated with both loyal fans and new guests.

Throughout 2025, Hungry Howie's opened eight new restaurants across McAllen and Fort Worth, Texas; Terre Haute, Indiana; and multiple Michigan markets including St. Clair Shores, Southfield, West Bloomfield, Mt. Clemens, and Redford. The brand also signed 10 new franchise agreements, reinforcing confidence in the system and setting the stage for continued expansion. These agreements included a five-store agreement and a three-store agreement in the Detroit Metro Area, as well as single-store agreements in Michigan, Indiana and Texas.

"2025 was a year of meaningful momentum for Hungry Howie's," said Steve Clough, Hungry Howie's Vice President of Franchise Development. "We expanded thoughtfully into key markets while continuing to invest in menu innovation that drives excitement and growth. Industry recognition reinforces the strength of our brand, but what matters most is our people, from supporting franchise owners and serving quality products to giving back through our Love, Hope & Pizza campaign. We remain committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve while continuing to evolve as a brand."

Additional 2025 Highlights Include:

Menu Innovation: Hungry Howie's celebrated the inaugural National Flavored Crust Day, further cementing its ownership of the category it created more than 40 years ago. The brand continued to push flavor forward with the launch of limited-time Flavored Crusts including TNT, Everything Bagel, Chilli Cheese, and Sweet Heat Bacon, tapping into consumer demand for bold and familiar flavors.



The debut of Detroit-Style Pizza added another layer to the menu, while fan favorites made notable returns. Pepperoni Howie Rolls™ re-launched with an updated recipe and earned a permanent spot on the menu, while Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread returned as a seasonal favorite. Hungry Howie's also leaned into exclusivity with the expansion of its Secret Menu, debuting TNT Howie Bread alongside favorites like the Hangry Howie, Pickle Bacon Ranch, and Bee Sting Pizza, giving loyal fans a reason to keep coming back.



The brand's innovation did not go unnoticed. The Takeout named Hungry Howie's to its list of Best Fast-Food Items of 2025, spotlighting the impact of its menu strategy.

Industry Recognition and Awards: In 2025, Hungry Howie's earned widespread industry recognition across franchising, marketing, and restaurant rankings, including honors from Entrepreneur Francise 500 , Entrepreneur 10+ Club , Franchise Times Top 400 , Pizza Marketplace Top 100 Movers and Shakers , QSR Top 50 Contenders , Technomic Top 500, Fast Casual Top 35 Movers and Shakers in Restaurant Marketing and Fast Casual Women in the Lead.





In 2025, Hungry Howie's earned widespread industry recognition across franchising, marketing, and restaurant rankings, including honors from , , , , , and Community Impact: Love, Hope & Pizza: Community involvement remained central to Hungry Howie's mission in 2025 through its annual Love, Hope & Pizza campaign. The brand partnered with SAY Detroit and the Henry Ford Mobile Mammogram Unit to host a free mobile mammogram event at the SAY Detroit Family Health Clinic, providing no-cost screenings and care packages.



Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hungry Howie's served pizzas in pink boxes nationwide, donated a portion of proceeds from every pizza sold at participating locations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, and invited guests to contribute through round-up and direct donation options.

Hungry Howie's is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. To learn more about Hungry Howie's, visit HungryHowies.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok. For more information, visit https://franchising.hungryhowies.com/.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for more than 50 years and provides customers of all ages high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has over 500 stores in 19 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

