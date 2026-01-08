HUNGRY HOWIE'S LAUNCHES LIMITED-TIME GARLIC RANCH FLAVORED CRUST®

National Pizza Franchise and Originator of Flavored Crust® Brings Back a Fan-Favorite Q1 Flavor Ahead of National Pizza Week

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Howie's, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, announces the nationwide return of its limited-time Garlic Ranch Flavored Crust, available now through March 31, or while supplies last.

Following its initial limited-time launch, Garlic Ranch Flavored Crust quickly became a guest favorite, with demand outpacing expectations and supplies selling through faster than most quarterly crust launches. Due to its strong performance, Hungry Howie's is bringing the flavor back for Q1, just in time for National Pizza Week.

Named for its two primary ingredients, Garlic Ranch Flavored Crust is more than a simple combination of existing flavors. The crust features a proprietary blend of additional spices, creating a bolder profile with subtle Southwest-inspired notes that set it apart from traditional garlic or ranch options.

"Our guests love having options when it comes to flavor, especially when it comes to their crust," said Jeff Rinke, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at Hungry Howie's. "Garlic Ranch Flavored Crust was one of those flavors that immediately resonated with fans and sold through quickly. Bringing it back gives guests an easy way to enjoy a flavor-forward crust that feels familiar but still delivers something unexpected."

The limited-time Garlic Ranch Flavored Crust is available at participating Hungry Howie's locations nationwide. Guests can place orders online, in the app or in-store while supplies last. Images of the crust can be found HERE.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for more than 50 years and provides customers of all ages high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has over 500 stores in 19 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

