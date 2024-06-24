Hungry Howie's Relishes the Summer Season with New Offerings

National Pizza Franchise Announces Return of Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza & All-New Backyard Burger Pizza

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Howie's, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, announced today the highly anticipated return of its Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza and Dill Pickle Flavored Crust, and the debut of their latest offering, the Backyard Burger Pizza. Both limited time pizzas are available starting today through September 30.

First launched in the summer of 2022, Hungry Howie's is bringing back its fan-favorite Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza and its Dill Pickle Flavored Crust. The limited-time pizza features guests' choice of Flavored Crust dough with a ranch dressing base, topped with a combination of dill pickle slices, smoky bacon crumbles, and mozzarella cheese for a savory and sweet flavor profile.

Hungry Howie's newest limited time offer, the Backyard Burger Pizza, features a sesame seed Flavored Crust with a ketchup and mustard sauce base, topped with a mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend, pickles, ground beef, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, and a secret spice blend, giving the pie its burger namesake.

"It was a no-brainer for us to bring back our iconic Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza in time for summer. Merging flavor-packed ingredients like briny pickles, creamy ranch dressing, and smoky bacon in an innovative offering has ultimately created one of our best-selling, limited-time menu options and a flavor combination worth craving," said Vice President of Marketing and Product Development Jeff Rinke. "We're excited to bring back a guest favorite. Adding to the summer lineup is the introduction of our new Backyard Burger Pizza, giving guests a variety of pickle pizza offerings to enjoy all summer long."

The limited-time offerings are available at participating Hungry Howie's locations nationwide. Guests can place orders for the new items online, in the app, or in-store while supplies last.

Hungry Howie's began as a 1,000-square-foot hamburger shop in Taylor, Michigan that has since turned into a successful carry-out and delivery pizza chain. Today, the originators of the Flavored Crust® pizza franchise have expanded to 517 locations in 21 states across the country. Hungry Howie's is a leader in the national pizza segment and specializes in offering free Flavored Crust® options including Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, Italian Herb, and Dill Pickle - for a limited time. Additionally, the franchise offers a vast selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, and more.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for 50 years and provides customers of all ages with high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has over 517 stores in 21 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

The company is also widely known for its annual Love Hope & Pizza campaign, giving back to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for the past 15 years. The campaign marks its commitment to give back to local communities, by educating all around breast cancer awareness. To learn more about Hungry Howie's and to stay in the know, check out www.hungryhowies.com or stay up to date through Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and Facebook.

