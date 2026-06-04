Hungry Howie's Selects Restaurant365 as Its Systemwide Back-Office Operations Platform

Iconic pizza brand standardizes on Restaurant365 to unify operations across nearly 500 locations

IRVINE, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading AI-powered restaurant management platform, today announced that Hungry Howie's Pizza has selected Restaurant365 as its back-office operations platform across all franchise locations. The partnership will standardize inventory management, scheduling, labor management, and operational reporting across the Hungry Howie's system, while all new franchisees entering the brand will also adopt Restaurant365's accounting platform.

By consolidating critical back-office functions into a single platform, Hungry Howie's franchisees will gain real-time visibility into food costs, labor performance, and store-level profitability while reducing manual processes and administrative complexity. Through Restaurant365's connected platform and AI-powered intelligence capabilities, operators can make faster, more informed decisions that improve efficiency and profitability across the business.

Hungry Howie's, known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, has nearly 500 locations across 18 states and has been serving guests for more than 50 years. The brand began implementing Restaurant365 in pilot stores in August 2025 before expanding the partnership systemwide as part of its broader strategy to modernize operations and better support franchise growth.

"At Hungry Howie's, we're committed to giving our franchisees the tools they need to run smarter, more profitable operations," said Dan McKay, Vice President of Technology at Hungry Howie's Pizza. "Restaurant365 gives our operators real-time visibility into inventory, labor, and food costs on one platform built specifically for restaurants. Standardizing on R365 means our franchisees spend less time on back-office administration and more time focused on delivering a great guest experience."

"We also believe Restaurant365's accounting platform will help create a more unified financial foundation for the brand through consistent reporting, streamlined AP automation, and multi-entity management that can scale alongside our continued growth."

Hungry Howie's joins a growing list of major restaurant brands that rely on Restaurant365 to simplify operations, improve visibility, and help franchisees operate more efficiently. Thousands of locations across leading brands like Jack in the Box, Burger King, Taco Bell, Dutch Bros, and others rely on Restaurant365 to centralize their financial and operational data on a single platform that offers actionable insights to measurably protect and grow profits.

"Hungry Howie's is an iconic brand with a strong franchise community and a clear vision for the future," said Tony Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Restaurant365. "The brands winning today are the ones giving operators faster access to the right data and the ability to act on it quickly. I'm excited for Hungry Howie's franchisees to experience the power and visibility of operations and financials together in one platform, enabling them to control costs, improve execution, and make smarter decisions at every location."

About Hungry Howie's Pizza

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for more than 50 years and provides customers of all ages with high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has nearly 500 stores in 18 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all — with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with an array of eight free Flavored Crust® options — Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. Hungry Howie's also offers oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts, and Pepsi® products.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the platform that unifies restaurant accounting, inventory, workforce management, payroll, and operations into a single system of action. Powered by R365 AI — the intelligence engine built for the back office — Restaurant365 helps operators control food and labor costs, accelerate financial close, reduce manual work, and make faster, more profitable decisions. Its connected ecosystem includes integrations with hundreds of leading POS systems, vendors, and banks, delivering unmatched visibility across the business. Restaurant365 is headquartered in Irvine, California, and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at restaurant365.com.

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SOURCE Restaurant365