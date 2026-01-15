Hunt Brothers® Pizza Brings Back Beloved Buffalo Chicken Pizza LTO

The company celebrates 17 years of its most popular LTO with its return this winter

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Brothers ® P izza , the #1 branded pizza program in the convenience store industry, announced the return of the Buffalo Chicken Pizza today, one of its most popular limited time offerings, starting January 19. The Hunt Brothers Pizza LTO program increases foot traffic and profits for thousands of c-store partners by leveraging both made-to-order and grab-and-go sales strategies.

Hunt Brothers Pizza Buffalo Chicken LTO

"For 17 years, our Buffalo Chicken Pizza has been one of those special Limited Time Offers that consumers look forward to all year long," said Dee Cleveland, Hunt Brothers Pizza Director of Marketing. "It brings back memories for longtime fans and creates new moments for first-timers. We're excited to bring this nostalgic favorite back to stores and continue a tradition that has become part of the Hunt Brothers Pizza story."

With a beloved combination of buffalo wing sauce, ranch dressing and chicken, this LTO pizza has amassed a large following since it first launched in 2009. The Buffalo Chicken Pizza combines Hunt Brothers Pizza's original crust topped with a mixture of ranch dressing and buffalo wing sauce, a blend of 100% natural part-skim Mozzarella and Monterey Jack cheeses, and a generous portion of diced chicken. The finishing touch is a sprinkling of Hunt Brothers Pizza's signature Just Rite Spice™.

The Buffalo Chicken Pizza LTO is available as a whole 12˝ pizza or Hunk A Pizza® (1/4 of a 12˝ pizza) starting Monday, January 19th, while supplies last. To learn more about Hunt Brothers Pizza and its offerings, visit HuntBrothersPizza.com or download the app to find a location nearest you. Follow Hunt Brothers Pizza on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for company news and promotions.

About Hunt Brothers® Pizza

With more than 10,000 locations across the country, Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation's largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry. Hunt Brothers Pizza offers original and thin crust pizzas available as a grab-and-go Hunk A Pizza®, perfect for today's on-the-go lifestyle, or as a customizable whole pizza that is an exceptional value with All Toppings No Extra Charge®. Hunt Brothers Pizza is family owned and operated.

