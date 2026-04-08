Hunt Scanlon Launches Training Program for Executive Recruiters

GREENWICH, Conn., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon, in partnership with its HSiQ talent intelligence advisory unit, today announces the launch of the firm's Recruiter Performance Training Program – a structured, 10-session training module designed to boost recruiter productivity, performance, and revenue generation skills.

"At a time when executive search is undergoing a profound shift, the role of the recruiter is rapidly evolving," said Richard Stein, CEO of HSiQ. "This training program is built to meet that moment by developing the next generation of recruiters who can operate with greater precision, insight, and client impact in increasingly complex markets."

"We are unlocking value that already exists inside search organizations but has never been systematically activated," said Scott A. Scanlon, CEO of Hunt Scanlon and co-founder of HSiQ. "Our methodology is built on structured training, repeatable systems, and measurable outcomes — and offers a high ROI for executive search firms. This will fundamentally change the economic trajectory of every firm that embeds our training methodologies."

Companies that invest in training report up to 47% higher profit margins and 86% better company value. "This program is designed for everyone — new entrants, junior consultants, and seasoned professionals looking to sharpen their skills in the modern age of AI," said Mr. Scanlon.

The curriculum spans business development, client advisory, candidate assessment, market intelligence, and execution excellence. The cohort-based program is delivered in a format that integrates seamlessly into the workday — participants apply their learning directly to live mandates without leaving the office.

"This is not training for training's sake," said Mr. Stein. "It is a commercial engine built to increase productivity, accelerate revenue generation, and create sustained competitive advantage."

10 Training Sessions:

Winning New Search Work Pitching and Closing Retained Searches Running a High-Quality Search Process Finding and Engaging the Right Candidates Assessing Candidates with Confidence Managing Clients Day-to-Day Using Market Insight to Win Work Understanding Compensation & Offers Using Tools, Data, and AI the Right Way Building Focus in Your Market

The program launches to U.S. firms this month, followed by a rollout to the U.K. and Europe.

To learn more and sign up, visit hsiqtalentintelligence.com/training

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Hunt Scanlon Media