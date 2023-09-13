Hunt Scanlon Media to Host Private Equity and Venture Capital Recruiting Conference

News provided by

Hunt Scanlon Media

13 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon Media is convening hundreds of private equity and venture capital leaders, chief talent officers and executive recruiters to its 'Optimizing Talent for Growth' summit at the Julia Morgan Ballroom in San Francisco on October 18, 2023.

"Private equity and venture capital firms face unique challenges in attracting top professionals to lead their portfolio companies through periods of innovation and growth," said Christopher W. Hunt, president of the media concern.

Continue Reading

Hunt Scanlon's 'Private Equity and Venture Capital Recruiting Summit' series explores the pivotal role of human capital in driving success and growth during disruptive times. This latest installment examines cutting-edge approaches to identify, acquire, and nurture transformational talent.

Hunt Scanlon is drawing on the expertise of 17 private equity and venture capital leaders from a diverse group of companies, including GV (Google Ventures), Vista Equity Partners, General Catalyst, New Enterprise Associates, FFL Partners, Gryphon Investors, Generate Capital, Oaktree Capital Partners, Mainsail Partners, and Genstar Capital, among many others.

Conference Highlights:

  • Leveraging Executive Talent Networks for Growth

  • Addressing the Leadership Gap: Succession Strategies for Future-Proofing Organizations

  • The Future of Private Equity Talent: Skills and Roles in a Digital Age

  • The Power of Enhanced Interview Techniques in Today's Talent Landscape

  • Human Capital Diligence: The Key Success Factor in Deals

  • The Talent Challenges of Moving In and Out of Growth Cycles

To purchase a ticket to the event or to claim a last-minute sponsorship, visit PE/VC Conference San Francisco October 2023 - Hunt Scanlon Media or contact Erik Boender at [email protected]

About Hunt Scanlon Media

Hunt Scanlon Media has been informing the senior talent management sector for over 34 years. Our global news and market intelligence data comes in many forms, including daily newswires, talent leadership reports, newsletter briefings, global executive leadership conferences, and social media alerts.

SOURCE Hunt Scanlon Media

Also from this source

Hunt Scanlon Ventures Serves as Strategic Advisor to ZRG and The Registry In M&A Transaction

Hunt Scanlon Ventures Serves as Strategic Advisor to Asianet Consultants In Acquisition by TRANSEARCH

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.