Hunter Fan Company Expresses Passion to Combat Homelessness Through Most Recent Huntervention

Inspired by the vision and passion of social activist, Dorothy Day and the Catholic Worker Movement, the Dorothy Day House provides temporary housing and support services for homeless families in Memphis, TN, headquarters of Hunter Fan Company. Working with local volunteers, staff and other organizations, the Dorothy Day House provides families in need with a safe environment and the means to re-establish their independence. After various Hunter employees shared both their own experiences working with the organization and the stories of the families who have been helped by the Dorothy Day house, the team at Hunter decided that they could do more to help out by working together.

"Several of our team members at Hunter volunteer on a weekly basis, and when this new project was brought to our attention, it felt like the perfect fit for what our brand stands for," said Hunter CEO, John Alexander. "Every day we provide fans for those who are looking for an easy way to improve their home environment and the volunteers at the Dorothy Day House work daily to provide a safe space for those who do not have one. Many people are one injury or misfortune away from being in this situation and as an interior-focused brand, we wanted to bring the comforts of home to those who needed it most." "The team at the Dorothy Day house has been amazing and we are so proud and honored that we can do something to help make a difference."

Over the last few months, more than 40 employees have spent countless hours dedicated to planning the completion of Dorothy Day's 3rd and newest home, St. Joseph. Hunter's design team worked tirelessly to determine which fans would be chosen and the brand team hand-selected each piece of furniture Hunter donated for the home. From specifics like the color of the porch fan mirroring the local Memphis sports teams, to the functionality needed to perform in a space that will get constant use by hundreds of people in the years to come. More than 8 fans were donated to help create a cool and comfortable environment in each room, and stunning fixtures from Hunter's brand new lighting collection were also included in the dining room and front entryway of the home. Additional furnishings and décor elements were chosen with care as various employees lent elbow grease and personal skills to the project, from handmade furniture to hand lettering/artistry and more, infusing many personal touches throughout the home. Inspiring quotes now hang throughout the space and a flower mural in the entrance of the home provides a warm welcome to those who have spent days or months struggling.

With over half a million people going homeless on a single night in the United States*, Hunter's fight to combat homelessness does not stop with this one Huntervention. Emboldened by this project, Hunter wants to provide a way for their customers to join in on their efforts through a heart-warming new charitable promotion, "Hunter Gives Back". From Feb 1 – Feb 29, 2020, a portion of all sales made on Hunter Fan Company's website will be donated to the cause of homelessness and organizations like The Dorothy Day House. Customers can make a difference in their own homes while impacting the lives of those in need.

To view images and videos from this Huntervention and to learn more about Hunter's partnership with the Dorothy Day House and the fight against homelessness, please visit Hunterfan.com/hunter-gives-back or follow Hunter on Instagram. To make an impact in the lives of those suffering from homelessness by purchasing your next fan from Hunter Fan Company and participate in the February donation event, don't forget to make your purchase on Hunterfan.com.

*Source: The White House, The Council of Economic Advisers: The State of Homelessness in America, Sep 2019

