Hunter Industries Selects Augmentir to Digitally Transform its Manufacturing Operations

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, Inc. , the leading provider of artificial intelligence-based connected worker software for industrial companies, announced today that Hunter Industries, a global manufacturer of products for the irrigation, outdoor lighting, dispensing technology, and custom manufacturing sectors, has selected Augmentir as its next-generation Connected Worker platform for its manufacturing operations.

Hunter offers a full spectrum of water- and energy-efficient solutions for residential, commercial, municipal, and agricultural applications. The company's diverse array of products can be seen all over the world. Hunter prides itself on core values of customer satisfaction, innovation, social responsibility, and valuing employees. The selection of Augmentir's connected worker platform reinforces those themes, allowing Hunter to deliver digital tools that help their manufacturing workforce perform at their best and improve overall efficiency. The company's initial focus for Augmentir is on their injection Molding and Extrusion departments, where changeover processes often lead to lengthy downtime.

Augmentir's software platform allows Hunter to:

Digitize and standardize on work instructions for manufacturing, changeover, and quality assurance (QA) procedures

Create and deploy work instructions at a faster rate

Accelerate onboarding and provide on-the-job instant training for technicians

Gather instant feedback from their technicians as they perform tasks

Reduce scrap and prevent unplanned downtime and quality issues within its manufacturing operation

Provide remote guidance tools for technicians, allowing them to virtually connect with subject matter experts to help resolve manufacturing or maintenance issues

"The use of Augmentir within our manufacturing operation highlights our commitment to our people and innovation in the workplace," stated Yunior Murillo, Operations Training Supervisor at Hunter Industries. "Augmentir's platform allows our technicians to perform at their best while improving efficiency across our manufacturing department. Additionally, the operational insights provided by Augmentir's AI allow us to focus our training efforts on individuals that need them most and intelligently guide our technicians in their day-to-day activities."

The Augmentir Connected Worker Platform is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools designed to help manufacturing and service teams improve operations, close skills gaps, capture tribal knowledge, and drive continuous improvement efforts. The platform provides tools to help teams author and publish digital work instructions and workflows and also provides an industrial remote assistance and collaboration solution to support remote expert guidance scenarios. In addition, the platform delivers AI-based organization-wide insights and recommendations that focus on improving the quality and productivity of frontline workers.

"We are excited to work with Hunter and bring an innovative connected worker technology to its manufacturing operation," stated Russ Fadel, CEO and Co-Founder of Augmentir. "Our AI-based Connected Worker platform helps industrial companies to intelligently close skills gaps so that the entire workforce can perform at its peak."

Hunter plans to expand its use of Augmentir across its operation and into its maintenance group, furthering the workforce efficiency and continuous improvement benefits that the platform offers.

About Hunter Industries

Hunter Industries is a global manufacturer of products for the irrigation, landscape lighting, custom manufacturing, and dispensing technology sectors. Founded in 1981, the family-owned company offers more than 1,000 products, including a complete spectrum of water-efficient solutions for residential, commercial, golf course, and agricultural irrigation systems. Hunter's core mission will always remain the same: to deliver valued products and services, grow the company conscientiously, and remain true to the culture that make its employees proud to work at Hunter.

About Augmentir



Augmentir™ is the world's only AI-Powered Connected Worker platform for industrial companies. Augmentir is the first of its kind to combine enterprise augmented reality (AR) with artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to intelligently close skills gaps so that frontline workers can perform their jobs with higher quality and increased productivity while driving continuous improvement across the organization. Augmentir is being used to help intelligently guide and support frontline workers in a wide range of industrial use cases – from manufacturing teams on the shop floor to service and repair teams out in the field. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com .

