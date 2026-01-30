Hunter Nation honors Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry with "Great White Buffalo Award"

Grassroots group's award is the highest honor given to citizens who advance and protect the future of hunting in America.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Nation, the nation's leading grassroots hunting advocacy organization, announced that it formally presented the Hunter Nation "Ted Nugent Great White Buffalo Award" to Governor Jeff Landry during Washington Mardi Gras week.

Hunter Nation Founder, Keith Mark with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry

The Great White Buffalo Award is Hunter Nation's highest honor bestowed upon an individual whose leadership reflects a commitment to protecting and advancing Hunter Nation's core values of God, Family, Country, the Constitution and the Hunting way of life. This year's recognition honored Governor Landry's lifelong dedication to hunting traditions, conservation efforts, his commitment to the protection of the U.S. Constitution and the promotion of Louisiana's outdoor heritage.

Governor Landry is a lifelong hunter and a consistent defender of Louisiana's hunting heritage. Under his leadership, Louisiana has continued to uphold its reputation as a Sportsman's Paradise, balancing conservation, land stewardship, land use, and lawful hunting traditions rooted in science, culture, and generational knowledge.

The award was presented by Keith Mark, founder of Hunter Nation and Rock Bordelon, the Chairman of Hunter Nation Board of Directors. Hunter Nation established the Great White Buffalo Award to recognize leaders who understand that conservation succeeds when sportsmen are respected as partners, not regulated as obstacles.

The Great White Buffalo Award holds special meaning within the hunting culture. It represents something rare and earned through perseverance, respect for the land, and lived experience. Hunter Nation reserves this honor for individuals whose actions demonstrate an authentic understanding of the key role hunters play in sustaining wildlife populations, funding conservation, and preserving America's outdoor way of life.

Previous recipients of the Great White Buffalo Award include Ted Nugent, Donald J. Trump Jr., and Congressman Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, each recognized for their efforts to protect the American hunter and defend lawful hunting traditions.

Hunter Nation looks forward to continuing its mission of recognizing leaders who stand with hunters, respect tradition, and understand that conservation is strongest when hunters are engaged, empowered, and heard.

