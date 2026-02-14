Hunter Nation Launches Statewide Petition and Outreach Campaign to Repeal Prop 4 in Utah

Utah Sportsmen and Gun Owners Mobilized Through Digital Outreach, Petition Drive, and Video Campaign featuring Donald J. Trump Jr. and Ted Nugent

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Nation, America's leading grassroots hunting advocacy organization, has launched a new digital advocacy campaign featuring Ted Nugent and Donald Trump Jr., mobilizing Utah hunters and Second Amendment advocates who agree that Proposition 4 should be overturned.

As part of the campaign, Hunter Nation is on the ground this week in Salt Lake City at the Western Hunting & Conservation Expo, engaging directly with sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts while amplifying its digital outreach efforts statewide. Nugent, who has long championed political activism within the outdoor community, emphasized the urgency of the movement and the importance of hunters standing together to defend their rights and traditions.

"We must secure future seasons and freedoms by pushing our fellow hunters to stand up for our belief system," Nugent noted in his advocacy piece The Politics of Deerhunting. "Securing the future of the America we love will determine if our kids and grandkids even have the opportunities to enjoy what we often take for granted."

The campaign is not collecting official petition signatures. Instead, it focuses on building a digital coalition of hunters, gun owners, and conservation-minded Utahns who support repealing Prop 4 through education, engagement, and grassroots activation.

"As hunters and sportsmen, we understand that once freedoms are taken, they are rarely returned," said Keith Mark, Founder and CEO of Hunter Nation. "Prop 4 represents a dangerous precedent that undermines Utah values, individual rights, and the traditions passed down from generation to generation."

Hunter Nation is partnering with a local Second Amendment organization to ensure that supporters who raise their hand through the campaign are connected with the appropriate channels to sign the official petition. When Donald Trump Jr. joined the call to action, he emphasized that the effort is about preventing outside influences and the judiciary from dictating Utah's future:

"RINO judges and liberal groups are trying to steal Republican house seats in Utah, and we can't let that happen. We need to repeal Proposition 4 to make map-drawing accountable to Utah voters again and stop radical leftist judges from interfering in our great state." — Donald Trump Jr., Digital Campaign Launch

The effort centers on peer-to-peer voter education, digital engagement, and multimedia outreach designed to activate Utah's most engaged hunters and 2A advocates. Campaign videos are now live on Hunter Nation's official website and YouTube channel. In addition, Hunter Nation is deploying this message directly to hundreds of thousands of conservative hunters in Utah through MMS peer-to-peer text messaging, maximizing reach among key grassroots audiences across the state.

Watch Ted Nugent's Video Message on YouTube: https://youtu.be/OCVs5p7iMGY?si=QoHcnQp0myu2bAu8

Watch Donald Trump Jr.'s Video Message on YouTube: Utah Hunters: Help to Repeal Prop 4 & Stand with Donald Trump Jr & Uncle Ted

Call to Action for Utah Hunters

Hunter Nation is encouraging Utah hunters and Second Amendment advocates to:

Add their name and stand with fellow sportsmen in support of overturning Proposition 4







Share the campaign with friends, family, and members of the hunting and shooting community







Stay engaged for updates and opportunities to take action as the repeal effort continues

Utahns can learn more about the campaign and get involved by visiting: https://hunternation.org/utah-help-repeal-prop-4-stand-with-ted-nugent/

Hunter Nation is the nation's leading grassroots hunting advocacy organization, fighting to protect Traditional American values, including God, Family, Country, and the U.S. Constitution. With millions of hunters across the country, the organization is committed to ensuring that the voices of America's sportsmen and women are heard at every level of government.

