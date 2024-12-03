Hunterdon Health Launches Infor to Support its Cloud Journey

Infor to Help Leading Health System Develop Technology Platform for Digital Transformation

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I nfor , the industry cloud complete company, today announced that Hunterdon Health recently launched Infor cloud-based applications for financials and supply chain management to support its digital transformation journey. With a growing network of more than 30 primary and specialty practices throughout Hunterdon, Somerset, Mercer, Morris and Warren counties plus a 178-bed, Five Star Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and Leapfrog rated "A" hospital in New Jersey, Hunterdon Health continues to evolve and grow to meet the needs of its community and patients. As part of this evolution, leadership at Hunterdon Health recognized that moving its critical business applications to the cloud would help them better manage vital resources, including people, supplies, clinical data, and financial assets and ultimately provide better patient care.

Hunterdon Health decided to replace its aging platforms and manual processes for a single streamlined platform to minimize time allocated managing disparate systems, eliminate silos between departments, and automate tasks to free up teams to focus on more value-add projects. This decision was based on Infor's ability to provide employees and managers with a seamless and intuitive experience from anywhere and on any device, as well as deliver robust analytics and timely insights. Part of the Infor Healthcare CloudSuite suite of solutions, Hunterdon Heath will benefit from cloud-based applications for supply chain and enterprise financial management, which will allow users to make better business decisions, and better align operations.

"Hunterdon chose to partner with Infor because of Infor's deep history in healthcare and because of the capabilities the healthcare ERP platform offered over the alternatives. Including the ability to clinically connect the platform to our electronic health record allowing real-time visibility and insight across the enterprise," said Edmund Siy, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital & Information Officer, Hunterdon Health.

Hunterdon Health will also benefit from Infor's ability to seamlessly connect to third-party applications. Infor's ERP Platform was built specifically for healthcare allowing clinical connection to an organization's EMR and out-of-the-box best practice capabilities. These tools will provide consolidated analytics and data from across the organization into one system and having all this key business information together in real-time will help decision-makers at Hunterdon make more informed business decisions that will impact patient care.

About Hunterdon Health

Hunterdon Health provides a full range of preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic inpatient and outpatient hospital and community health services. With a growing network of more than 30 primary and specialty practices throughout Hunterdon, Somerset, Mercer, Morris and Warren counties, Hunterdon Health continues to evolve and grow to meet the needs of the community, and our patients and their families. While we are proud to provide much of our care in offices and labs across the region, it's good to know that our 178-bed, not-for-profit teaching hospital, Hunterdon Medical Center, stands ready to provide emergency, critical and surgical care in Flemington, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information please visit https://www.hunterdonhealth.org/ .

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit Infor.com.

