Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call Details

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will release second quarter 2026 financial results prior to the market opening on Thursday, July 23, 2026. A news release and supporting financial data will be available at that time on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.huntington-ir.com).

The Company will host a conference call to review quarterly financial results at 9 a.m. ET.

Webcast Information

The second quarter 2026 earnings conference call, along with slides, may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website or through a dial-in telephone number at (877) 407-8029 or (201) 689-8029; conference ID # 13761371.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website. A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the call through Friday, July 31, 2026, at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415; conference ID # 13761371.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $285 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates over 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated