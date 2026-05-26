Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Present at the 2026 Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the 2026 Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Zach Wasserman, chief financial officer, and Brant Standridge, president of Consumer and Regional Banking, are scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 7:30 AM (Eastern Time). They will discuss business trends, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast Information

Interested investors may access the live audio webcast in the investor relations section of Huntington's website (www.huntington-ir.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $285 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates over 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated