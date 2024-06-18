Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Cash Dividend On Its Series I Preferred Stock

News provided by

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

Jun 18, 2024, 16:05 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared and set aside a quarterly cash dividend on the company's 5.70% Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANM) of $356.25 per share (equivalent to $0.35625 per depositary share) payable September 3, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2024.

About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $194 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates approximately 970 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

Also from this source

Update Regarding Huntington Bancshares Incorporated at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

Update Regarding Huntington Bancshares Incorporated at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced today that due to a vendor error, the live audio webcast of the company's presentation at ...
Huntington Bancshares to Present at the 2024 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference

Huntington Bancshares to Present at the 2024 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the 2024 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on Monday,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics