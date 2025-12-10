Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Decreases Its Prime Rate To 6.75 Percent

News provided by

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

Dec 10, 2025, 17:00 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced that its prime rate is decreasing from 7.00 percent to 6.75 percent, effective December 11, 2025. 

Huntington's rate last changed on October 30, 2025, decreasing from 7.25 percent to 7.00 percent. 

About Huntington 

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $223 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 14 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information. 

