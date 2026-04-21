Huntington Bank Expands Commercial Banking into Austin

Middle-Market, Corporate Banking Expansion Follows Bank's Significant Growth in Texas

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington National Bank continues to expand its commercial banking segment, known as Huntington Commercial Bank, across the U.S. by bringing its middle-market and corporate banking capabilities to Austin and central Texas.

The commercial expansion follows Huntington's significant growth in Texas, including the recent acquisitions of Houston-based Cadence Bank and Dallas-based Veritex Bank. With Cadence and Veritex, Huntington is now the eighth largest bank by deposits in the state and the first company listed on the recently launched Nasdaq Texas financial exchange.

Huntington has hired veteran commercial banker Claire Harrison as senior managing director to oversee its commercial banking efforts in the market. She brings more than 15 years of experience in corporate banking, most recently as Austin market president for Texas Capital Bank.

Central Texas is the latest geographic market in Texas for Huntington Commercial Bank, which also has expanded its middle-market banking presence into North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida over the last few years. The Austin region already has 10 Cadence branches, which will become Huntington branches in mid-2026.

In addition to the geographic expansions, Huntington Commercial Bank has launched a diverse range of 10 industry verticals over the last few years as part of its focus on serving more clients across the country. The segment now has client relationships in all 50 states.

"Like other markets across the state, Austin and central Texas represent incredible growth, innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit that align perfectly with our company's purpose," said Peyton Jones, Huntington's regional president of East and Central Texas. "We have a meaningful opportunity here to meet the growing demands of middle-market and corporate companies that truly are shaping the future of this state."

"Claire's industry expertise, market knowledge and passion for Texas will be an asset to companies in the region," added Clint Bryant, Huntington Commercial Bank's executive managing director in Texas. "By pairing strong local leadership with the full strength of our commercial platform, we're positioned to support clients at every stage."

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $279 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates nearly 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated