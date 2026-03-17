Huntington Bank Introduces Roster of Collegiate Golf Ambassadors

Initiative reinforces Huntington's commitment to supporting young athletes by investing in potential

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank ("Huntington") announced the launch of its collegiate Team Huntington golf ambassador roster, introduced in connection with Huntington's recently announced role as an official sponsor of the PGA TOUR University. The 2026 roster features seven amateur golfers: Ethan Fang of Oklahoma State University; Kary Hollenbaugh of The Ohio State University; Mackenzie Lee of Southern Methodist University; Farah O'Keefe of the University of Texas at Austin; Preston Stout of Oklahoma State University; Avery Weed of Mississippi State University; and incoming University of Georgia athlete Mason Howell.

The announcement builds on a longstanding commitment to young golfers pioneered by Malcolm Holland, who founded Veritex Community Bank and today serves as Huntington's chairman of Texas. Huntington combined with Veritex in 2025 and completed the integration of the two banks in January 2026. Holland's track record of supporting young golfers includes a long-time relationship with Scottie Scheffler, now the world's No. 1 golfer. Huntington announced a continued partnership with Scheffler in December 2025. Huntington has expanded that legacy by introducing its national golf program, welcoming Scheffler as its lead golf ambassador for Team Huntington and strengthening opportunities for the next generation of talent.

"Supporting young golfers has always been about recognizing potential early. We are excited to build on that momentum and champion the next wave of rising players," Holland said.

"The launch of this roster reflects our commitment to backing athletes at pivotal moments in their journeys," said Brant Standridge, president of consumer and regional banking for Huntington Bank. "Golf brings people together, builds character and strengthens communities. By supporting these talented young players, we are investing in their potential and furthering Huntington's mission to become the most trusted financial brand in golf, while deepening our connection to the communities we serve."

The Team Huntington collegiate ambassadors include:

Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State University: PING All-American; Big 12 Newcomer of the year, currently ranked no. 7 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), Winner 2025 Amateur Championship Kary Hollenbaugh, The Ohio State University: Two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection; winner of four collegiate events, including the Therese Hession Regional Challenge and Spartan Sun Coast Invitational; competed in the U.S. Women's Open and the 2025 and upcoming 2026 Augusta National Women's Amateur. Mason Howell, incoming University of Georgia athlete: 2025 U.S. Amateur champion and one of the youngest winners in tournament history; qualified for the 2025 U.S. Open; unbeaten as a member of the 2025 Walker Cup Team; earned exemptions into the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship. Mackenzie Lee, SMU: Winner of the 2025 North & South Championship; 2024 AAC Freshman of the Year; finished 11th at the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur and will compete again in 2026 ANWA. Farah O'Keefe, University of Texas: Two-time All-American; 2024 Big 12 Player and Freshman of the Year; Winner of Women's Western Amateur; runner-up at the Women's Amateur Championship in Scotland; top-10 finisher at the Augusta National Women's Amateur and will compete again in the 2026 ANWA; competed in the U.S. Women's Open. Preston Stout, Oklahoma State University: Among the top-ranked amateur golfers in the world; two-time Big 12 champion; U.S. Amateur medalist; winner of the Northeast Amateur with a course-record-tying 61; first-team All-American; finalist for the Fred Haskins Award. Avery Weed, Mississippi State University: Three-time collegiate winner with titles at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, The Ally and the Mason Rudolph Championship; Golfweek third-team All-American and WGCA All-American honorable mention; finished the fall as the NCAA's top-ranked women's golfer and earned an invitation to the 2026 Augusta National Women's Amateur.



"Huntington believes every student-athlete has a story worth telling," said Vijay Konduru, chief marketing officer. "These golfers represent dedication, ambition and the power of opportunity. We are proud to help elevate their stories and support their growth on and off the course."

Huntington's introduction of its collegiate ambassadors complements the bank's sports partnerships in collegiate athletics. The bank's partnerships with The Ohio State University athletics and its role as the naming sponsor of Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota further anchor its presence in collegiate sports. These investments reflect Huntington's belief in the power of sports to bring communities together, create opportunities, and elevate potential in lasting and impactful ways.

For more information, visit huntington.com/Golf.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $279 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates nearly 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington National Bank