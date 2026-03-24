Huntington Bank Introduces Team Huntington Golf Ambassadors

Huntington tees up an expanded Team Huntington ambassador roster, building on its partnership with Scottie Scheffler and featuring Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank ("Huntington") announced its 2026 Team Huntington golf ambassador roster, a group of 24 professional golfers, including legendary retired golfer, Nancy Lopez, who will represent the bank on and off the course throughout the season.

The roster builds on Huntington's recently announced partnerships with World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, and PGA TOUR University and reflects the bank's belief that long-term success starts with investing in potential.

Team Huntington features a high-profile group of athletes from a broad range of backgrounds, including a World Golf Hall of Fame member, with ambassadors competing across the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas, PGA TOUR Champions and the APGA Tour.

The full 2026 Team Huntington roster includes:

Scottie Scheffler, World No. 1 golfer and 20-time PGA TOUR winner

Nancy Lopez, LPGA Hall of Famer and one of the most influential figures in women's golf history

Austin Smotherman, rising PGA TOUR contender with a T–2 finish at the 2026 Cognizant Classic

Pierceson Coody, a collegiate and Korn Ferry standout with early-season success on the PGA TOUR

Ryan Palmer, four-time PGA TOUR winner with more than 500 career TOUR starts

Johnny Keefer, one of the fastest-rising players in professional golf and a consecutive Player of the Year honoree on PGA TOUR Americas and the Korn Ferry Tour

Neal Shipley, emerging PGA TOUR player with national recognition

Team Huntington's professional golfers have strong ties to many of the regions served by Huntington, including markets across Texas and the South. Huntington has expanded its presence in these regions through partnerships with Veritex Community Bank and Cadence Bank.

Player Plays From Tour Parker Coody Plano, Texas PGA TOUR Pierceson Coody Plano, Texas Korn Ferry Tour Noah Goodwin Denton, Texas Korn Ferry Tour Blaine Hale Jr. Dallas, Texas Korn Ferry Tour Cole Hammer Houston, Texas Korn Ferry Tour Johnny Keefer San Antonio, Texas PGA TOUR Nancy Lopez Palm City, Florida World Golf Hall of Fame Max McGreevy Oklahoma City, Oklahoma PGA TOUR Mac Meissner Dallas, Texas PGA TOUR Mitchell Meissner San Antonio, Texas Korn Ferry Tour William Moll Houston, Texas PGA TOUR Americas Greg Odom Jr. Memphis, Tennessee APGA Tour Ryan Palmer Colleyville, Texas PGA TOUR Chandler Phillips Huntsville, Texas PGA TOUR Matthew Reidel Houston, Texas Korn Ferry Tour Scottie Scheffler Dallas, Texas PGA TOUR Cole Sherwood Austin, Texas Korn Ferry Tour Neal Shipley Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PGA TOUR Austin Smotherman Dallas, Texas PGA TOUR Hayden Springer Trophy Club, Texas Korn Ferry Tour Paul Stankowski Flower Mound, Texas PGA TOUR Champions Sam Stevens Wichita, Kansas PGA TOUR David Toms Shreveport, Louisiana PGA TOUR Champions Michelle Zhang Dallas, Texas LPGA Tour

The announcement builds on a longstanding commitment to supporting golfers pioneered by Malcolm Holland, who founded Veritex Community Bank and today serves as Huntington's chairman of Texas.

"From the start, the focus has been to invest early in players with potential and to support them as they grow," Holland said. "Watching players move through developmental tours and earn opportunities on the PGA TOUR and LPGA TOUR shows the impact of that commitment. We remain dedicated to helping talented athletes at every stage of their careers and strengthening our connection to the future of the game."

Holland's focus on investing in potential and identifying talent early is reflected in a roster that spans multiple tours and career stages. Team Huntington includes PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players Max McGreevy, Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips, Austin Smotherman and Michelle Zhang, all of whom advanced through the Pathway Tours system, a developmental pipeline that provides rising athletes with competitive opportunities, professional experience and a clear route to earning status on golf's premier tours. Huntington's Golf Ambassador Program, designed to support athletes from the earliest stages of their careers through continued development, also includes Greg Odom Jr., APGA Tour professional.

"We're honored to partner with an exceptional group of athletes who share strong connections to the communities we serve," said Brant Standridge, president of Consumer and Regional Banking at Huntington. "This program reflects our belief in investing in potential and supporting players throughout their journey. We look forward to watching them continue to grow, succeed and make their mark on the game."

As part of the program, Team Huntington athletes will represent Huntington through select on-course branding, with some players featuring the logo on their golf bags and others on apparel. They also will support a broad range of community engagement initiatives across key markets.

Huntington has a long-standing history of supporting golf and community-based initiatives, including partnerships with The Memorial Tournament in Columbus, Ohio; the 3M Open in Minnesota; and the Dow Championship in Michigan, along with ongoing support of First Tee Minnesota Chapter and junior programs in Texas.

"At Huntington, we bring the same discipline and focus to our work that our Team Huntington golfers bring to competing at the highest level." said Vijay Konduru, chief marketing officer at Huntington. "Partnering with athletes who share our values and have strong community ties allows us to create more meaningful connections with customers and strengthen the impact we make together. The #TeamHuntington platform provides these top athletes a platform to tell their unique stories to a broad range of audiences."

For more information, visit huntington.com/Golf.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $279 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates nearly 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington National Bank