Huntington Bank is Nation's Top SBA 7(a) Lender by Volume for Seventh Consecutive Year

Achieving a record year, Huntington empowers more than 7,500 entrepreneurs with unmatched expertise, service and support

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, the Huntington National Bank is the nation's largest originator, by volume, of Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans. This designation marks another record year for Huntington, surpassing $1.5 billion in SBA 7(a) loans and supporting more than 7,500 small businesses.

"This recognition reflects the trust our valued customers have in Huntington, and the unmatched expertise, service and support our colleagues provide," said Brant Standridge, President of Consumer and Regional Banking. "Together, we are making a meaningful impact in our communities and local economies."

Huntington continues to grow its SBA program both within its retail footprint and across the country. In addition to its national ranking, the bank is the largest originator of SBA 7(a) loans by volume in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

"Huntington's small business offerings are a true differentiator for the bank. Our unique approach to serving customers extends well beyond access to capital. We care for them throughout their entire business growth lifecycle, providing advice and guidance to ensure these businesses have the resources and support they need to thrive," said Maggie Ference, Huntington's Small Business and SBA Director. "We continue to invest in our SBA program so we can help empower even more small businesses to start, grow and prosper."

The number of small businesses Huntington supported through SBA lending across its retail footprint and nationally through the 2024 fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2023-Sept. 30, 2024) includes:



Loan Volume (Total) Loan Amount (Total) Huntington Footprint

States Huntington Top Competitor

Total (other than

HBAN) Huntington Top Competitor Total

(other than HBAN) OHIO 2,283 153 $337,296,500 $59,989,500 MICHIGAN 1,385 85 $191,740,500 $55,340,300 ILLINOIS 655 166 $101,063,300 $119,626,800 INDIANA 331 68 $60,183,800 $38,021,700 PENNSYLVANIA 368 297 $57,119,500 $73,727,500 KENTUCKY 63 53 $14,252,500 $31,186,700 WEST VIRGINIA 100 14 $19,681,700 $9,183,000 WISCONSIN 69 117 $14,527,600 $47,627,500 MINNESOTA 186 230 $40,201,500 $50,581,600 COLORADO 277 149 $72,401,700 $91,456,000 FLORIDA 239 757 $83,865,700 $275,952,100 TEXAS 367 340 $121,658,600 $243,482,300 NORTH CAROLINA 83 113 $27,381,200 $105,863,700 SOUTH CAROLINA 50 155 $17,527,900 $36,306,700 All Other States 1,121 $371,162,700 Huntington National Total 7,577 $1,530,064,700

Huntington understands the unique needs of small businesses. As a complement to access to capital through its suite of small business loan services, the bank offers a comprehensive suite of deposit accounts, merchant services, credit card offerings, treasury management, insurance and financial education services that cater to the specific needs of small businesses. Huntington also helps bridge the gap for historically underserved populations through its Lift Local Business program, which was designed to support minority-, woman-, and veteran-owned small businesses throughout the business life cycle, from start-up to expansion.

Since launching in 2020, the Lift Local Business program has provided $133 million in funding to more than 1,875 small businesses. The program is part of Huntington's $40 billion Strategic Community Plan, which includes a $2 billion focus on lending to minority-owned businesses or businesses operating in largely minority communities. Lift Local Business is just another way Huntington is reinforcing its commitment to strengthening small businesses and the communities they call home.

For more information about Huntington's SBA program and small business loan services, visit https://www.huntington.com/SmallBusiness/loans/sba-guarantee-business-loans. SBA loans subject to SBA eligibility.

