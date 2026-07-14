Huntington Securities, Inc. Launches Equity Research Platform

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Securities, Inc., a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, today announced the launch of its equity research platform to provide high-quality, differentiated research to Huntington Capital Markets clients. The new platform deepens the firm's ability to deliver full-service capabilities to institutional investors and corporate clients.

The equity research platform will initially focus on two sectors—Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs, and Utilities—that align with the firm's expertise, as well as client demand across its corporate and investment banking, sales and trading, and capital markets businesses.

The launch marks an important milestone in Huntington Capital Markets' continued investment in its platform and reflects the firm's commitment to delivering comprehensive insights and strategic advice to clients.

"The expansion of our equities efforts to include REITs and Utilities research greatly enhances our expertise on those teams, ultimately allowing us to help our clients accelerate their growth objectives," said Chris Wood, executive managing director of Huntington Capital Markets.

"The new platform also allows Huntington to grow and expand institutional investor relationships while enhancing our distribution capabilities," added Matt Milcetich, executive managing director of Huntington Capital Markets. "We're now even better able to provide strategic advice and help clients navigate financing and strategic opportunities with a more holistic perspective."

As part of the launch, Huntington has hired two senior research analysts to lead coverage efforts, oversee a support team and establish the firm's research franchise in its sectors of focus:

Rob Stevenson , managing director and equity research analyst for REITs. Stevenson brings three decades of leadership and research experience in the sector.



, managing director and equity research analyst for REITs. Stevenson brings three decades of leadership and research experience in the sector. Michael Gaugler, managing director and equity research analyst for Utilities, including water, natural gas and electric. Gaugler has more than 20 years of experience as a senior research analyst on the sell side.

The expansion into equity research follows Huntington's acquisition of three strategic business units and select hiring of equity professionals from Janney Montgomery Scott. The acquisition, which closed last year, brought nearly 140 professionals to the platform across M&A Advisory, Fixed Income Sales & Trading, and Public Finance.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $285 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates over 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. The securities products and services described in this release are provided by licensed representatives of Huntington Securities, Inc. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated