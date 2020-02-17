Huntkey introduces car purifier to the Global Market

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oucica, a subsidiary of Huntkey aiming to provide air solutions to the public, recently introduced its car purifier CJ001 to the market.

The size of CJ001 is as small as a thermal mug, and it can fit into the drink holder of most cars.

Most ordinary car air purifiers are focused on absorption, and can only remove haze, dust, pollen, formaldehyde and odors. In addition, these car air purifiers can not remove odors thoroughly, and are easily volatile in shutdown mode.

Oucica CJ001, with the help of photocatalyst technology, decomposes harmful substances into water and carbon dioxide, therefore preventing secondary pollution. Oucica car air purifier is able to not only remove formaldehyde and odors, but also disinfect and sterilize the air inside the car thoroughly.

In terms of disinfection and purification, Oucica CJ001 is the most professional. It utilizes double purification of photocatalyst and a HEPA filter to resist harmful substances. Air is first purified by a HEPA filter, and then the harmful bacteria and germs which can not be removed by the HEPA filter will be rapidly and thoroughly decomposed into carbon dioxide and water by a photocatalyst decomposition system. The removal rate of harmful bacteria and viruses is as high as 99%.

Despite the professional aspect, Oucica CJ001 has a fashionable and outstanding appearance with three color choices: Grey, Red and Gold.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

For more information about Huntkey, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

Contact: Business Affairs Jack Wu

Tel: +86-755-8960-6658

Email: huntkey@huntkeydiy.com

SOURCE Huntkey

