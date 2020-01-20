Huntkey is about to release new desk charge station

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global power solution provider, is about to release its new desk charge station SAC209 to the global market.

The SAC209 is a desk charging station which integrates USB ports, AC sockets, and wireless charger. Moreover, the wireless charge has four nonslip rubber strips to keep the phone from falling down even if it vibrates during wireless charging. Also, the sensing distance is 5mm, allowing the user to charge the phone with the phone case intact (avoid metal case). Wireless charging on the SAC209 has abnormality protection. When other metals such as coins are placed on the top, the wireless charger will automatically disconnect.

SAC 209 has 2 AC sockets with 125V and 15A; 2 USB ports sharing 2.4A. More importantly, it is certificated by both ETL and FCC. ETL: any electrical, mechanical products with an ETL mark indicated that the product has met the minimum requirements of the generally recognized U.S. and Canadian product safety standards and has been tested to meet the relevant product safety standards. FCC: the FCC certification is the test certification of electromagnetic compatibility. These certifications ensure users' security.

Specification

Product Dimensions 11 x 11 x 4 cm Package Size 18.5 x 16 x 7 cm Item weight 642g Shipping weight 734g

