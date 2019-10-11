Huntkey Presents at Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, today presents at the Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show ("the Show"), one of the world's largest electronics trade shows held in Hong Kong from October 11 - 14, 2019.

During the trade show, Huntkey, a regular exhibitor for 6 years, will demonstrate its latest products and innovations to the attendees. Products being showcased include car air purifiers, LED lights, wireless chargers, USB charging stations, PC monitors, and surge protectors.

Car Air Purifier

The car air purifiers are available in three color options - red, golden and gray. Thanks to their photocatalyst filters, they can not only remove but also decompose airborne hazards, such as bacteria and viruses, into carbon dioxide and water.

They are integrated with two layers of photocatalyst filters, as well as an ultraviolet lamp to energize the photocatalyst. Before the photocatalyst filters, there is one HEPA filter network closer to the air inlets to pre-filtrate the air by which some airborne hazards like suspended particles, dust, smoke and haze will be removed. To ensure the air is clean, at least 99% of the airborne hazards will be eliminated.

LED Lights

Huntkey is also showcasing its dimmable LED desk lamp HL-E100 at the show. The lamp is able to produce bright and non-flickery light for eye protection, which is suitable for working, studying and reading. It features an LCD screen on the front side to display date, time and an integrated alarm clock. On the base, it is equipped with 2 USB charging ports sharing 2.4 Amps of power to provide charging convenience.

The lamp is button-less with touch-based dimming capabilities, allowing the user to fully customize the brightness from 35 to 700 lumens. It is well-balanced and can stand sturdily on where you place it. Meanwhile, it offers a 180-degree lighting angle on its head, as well as a 90-degree lighting angle on the arm.

Wireless Chargers

At the show, Huntkey is demonstrating two black wireless chargers. They are Qi certified, with a maximum output of 10 watts. They are energy-efficient for charging phones with an efficiency of up to 82%. They are capable of charging Samsung smart phones like Galaxy S9+, S9, S8 with fast charging mode, and charging iPhones like XR, XS, 8 and 8 Plus with standard charging mode.

USB Charging Stations

USB charging stations are a main product category of Huntkey. At the show, Huntkey is showcasing its latest USB charging station - The SmartC, a portable and well-designed power hub equipped with 4 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C port. It can smartly deliver power to 5 devices like smart phones, power banks and tablets at the same time. To support a wide range of device charging, it can automatically output different currents according to the devices' requirements.

It is ETL, CE, CB and FCC certified and has been strictly tested to meet stringent protection requirements, including OCP (Over Current Protection), OHP (Over Heat Protection) and SCP (Short Circuit Protection) to ensure safety.

PC Monitors

Hunkey is displaying 4 pieces of PC monitors at the show, including M2471WH/WT, X2471C, X2771C and X3271CK. The M2471WH/WT is a 23.8-inch monitor is equipped with a Full HD (1920*1080) screen. The X2471C supports 16.7M display colors, 72% color gamut (NTSC) and outstanding static contrast ratio of 3000:1. It allows players to enjoy higher quality images with its Full HD resolution capable of providing 2.1 megapixels for crystal-clear visuals and vibrant images. The X2771C offers a superb high image quality capable of displaying 16.7 million colors. To ensure more vibrant images, it is designed with a response time of 8ms and a color gamut (NTSC) of 85%.

Surge Protectors, Power Strips & Wall Mount Outlets

Huntkey exhibits 2 models of its cubic surge protectors, including SMC005 and SMC407. All of them are made of flame-retardant material and are warranted with surge protection and overload protection to ensure safety. Besides, the SMC005 is certified with ETL, and the SMC407 is certified with ETL and FCC.

In addition to cubic surge protectors, Huntkey is also exhibiting other surge protectors like models SMC607, SMC807 and SMC127. They are flame-retardant and equipped with an inside integral copper bar that can be able to withstand high temperatures and save energy. All of them come with a 3- year warranty. Wall mount outlets being displayed at the show include SMD307, SMD601 and SMD607A. They are all equipped with multiple AC ports to bring the users with "One become More" charging convenience.

To learn more about Huntkey products, please visit the Huntkey booth at:

Date: October 11-14, 2019

Booth#: 8F02

Address: Asia-world Expo center, Hong Kong.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

About Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show

Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show is held every April and October, showcasing over 7,500 booths across two phases - consumer electronics and mobile electronics. It is an international platform where a great number of technology giants across the globe gather together to introduce their latest products and services.

