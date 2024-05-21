Huntsman Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) has published its 2023 corporate sustainability report titled, "Solutions for Sustainability," on its website Huntsman.com/sustainability. This interactive report highlights the many ways in which Huntsman's products provide essential solutions for sustainability challenges.

"The report demonstrates how Huntsman's many innovative solutions are essential to realizing the sustainability goals of today and tomorrow," said Brittany Benko, Senior Vice President of Environmental, Health, Safety and Manufacturing Excellence and Corporate Sustainability Officer for Huntsman. "The facts are, without chemical companies like Huntsman, sustainability simply isn't possible."

Huntsman's portfolio provides an array of energy-saving solutions, from its insulation products for residential and commercial buildings, to its products designed for the lightweighting of cars and airplanes, which are designed to reduce greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Huntsman continues to invest in products that make global sustainability aspirations possible.

Highlights from the report include:

60% collective progress on Huntsman's near-term Horizon 2025 targets

25 product safety summaries published

Reduction in total waste intensity

Reduction in water consumption intensity in areas of water stress

Huntsman discloses against the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), further improving the quality of its disclosures in accordance with both the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks. Limited assurance has been provided by a third party for operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) and water consumption.

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded corporation headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, in the United States of America. Huntsman is a global downstream, differentiated, and specialty chemicals company. For more than 50 years, we have been using science and ingenuity to innovate and create products that enable more sustainable and comfortable lives for millions of people around the world. In 2023, Huntsman had more than 6,000 associates working in nearly 60 manufacturing, research and development (R&D), and operations facilities in 25 countries. Through our three divisions, we produce approximately 6,000 products to serve a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets including aerospace, transportation, building and construction, consumer goods, energy and fuels, and food preservation. For more information about Huntsman, please visit www.huntsman.com.

Social Media:

X: www.twitter.com/Huntsman_Corp

Facebook: www.facebook.com/huntsmancorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/huntsman

SOURCE Huntsman Corporation