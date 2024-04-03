Huntsman To Donate $500,000 Over Next Five Years to Montgomery County Food Bank to Help Feed Additional 5,000 Households Per Month

Company Donation Being Matched by Brynn and Peter Huntsman for Total of $1,000,000

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman associates participated in a celebratory groundbreaking event on Wednesday to help expand the Montgomery County Food Bank in Conroe, Texas. A longtime benefactor of MCFB, Huntsman Corporation's $500,000 donation over five years is also being matched by Brynn and Peter Huntsman. This combined donation of $1,000,000 – in partnership with other donations – will help expand the nonprofit's facility by 18,000 square feet.

The $6.5 million expansion project known as Build Today, Feed Tomorrow is also supported by a grant through the Texas Legislature. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and will include additional cold storage, a new welcome center, communal spaces, warehouse storage and parking upgrades. Expanding the food bank will allow the facility to optimize food donations and "rescue" food that would otherwise spoil, saving more than 110,000 pounds of produce. This will help MCFB serve an additional 5,000 households per month.

"We're extremely passionate about the work MCFB does to serve families in need across Montgomery County, and we're pleased to see this much-needed expansion break ground," said Huntsman Chairman, President and CEO Peter Huntsman.

The MCFB served more than 80,000 clients per month in 2023, a 23% increase from 2022, due to rising food costs and ongoing inflation.

"If there were ever a cause that can and should unite a community, it's bringing together as many resources as possible to stamp out hunger. There are children and seniors and many others in households across our community who rely on the food bank to make it through the month," Huntsman said.

