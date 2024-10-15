Huntsville Firm Zaden Technologies Seeks to Accelerate Growth with Shift to Unanet ERP GovCon

Rising DevSecOps and AI software solution provider discards off-the-shelf system and invests in Unanet to optimize business operations

DULLES, Va., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, today announced that Zaden Technologies (Zaden) has selected Unanet ERP GovCon to grow strategically.

Zaden provides software automation solutions in areas such as development, security and operations (DevSecOps), cloud computing, and cybersecurity. The company leverages artificial learning to reduce costs and enhance digital transformation for customers in the defense, commercial, health care and aerospace sectors. Zaden's newest software product is an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled model-based systems engineering tool called Icarus, that quickly modernizes legacy systems for government enterprises. It is attracting interest from capital investors and bringing multiple new business opportunities into the company's pipeline.

As compelling as those opportunities are, leaders at Zaden recognized that to capitalize on these benefits, the company must upgrade its systems, starting with its off-the-shelf financial and accounting software. This software required cumbersome workarounds, costly plug-ins, and lacked the sophistication to scale with their ambitious growth goals.

After formally assessing multiple ERP solutions during a rigorous and thorough evaluation process, Zaden landed with Unanet, primarily due to Unanet's proven ability to deliver a purpose-built solution that government clients trust to enable defense contract audit agency (DCAA) compliance and the system's streamlined integration with timekeeping, accounting, and payroll.

"Government clients know that Unanet ERP GovCon is built from the foundation with strong DCAA-compliance controls," said Valentine Nwachukwu, president and CEO of Zaden. "As a GovCon startup, indicating that we're using Unanet will demonstrate our maturity in financial management, instill confidence that our firm is DCAA compliant, and support our efforts in bidding on prime government contracts."

Approved business systems are becoming a major differentiator in bids, according to Unanet's most recent GAUGE Report, a widely referenced benchmarking analysis that highlights trends, best practices, and business challenges for GovCons. The findings from this year's edition highlight the growing significance of business systems as an indicator of compliant, high-quality service delivery—and a key competitive differentiator for GovCons when they bid on new business.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly.

To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCons, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Zaden Technologies

Zaden Technologies offers distinctive DevSecOps, cloud computing, and AI solutions that boost defense system security, scalability, and efficiency. Zaden's Olympus software infrastructure enables rapid deployment of configurable cloud environments with integrated DevSecOps best practices. Augmenting these capabilities, Zaden leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence like deep learning and anomaly detection to enable intelligent predictive analytics and automation for enhanced cybersecurity threat visibility and response. Whether modernizing legacy systems or developing new capabilities, Zaden's specialized skill set empowers defense teams to achieve improved speed, quality, and security through their solutions. For more information, visit www.zadentech.com.

