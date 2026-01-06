Ford, Powell & Carson Modernizes Operations and Growth Strategy with Unanet

Legendary Texas AEC leader selects unified solutions to drive growth and efficiency

DULLES, Va., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet , the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses, today announced that Ford, Powell & Carson (FPC) selected Unanet to enhance its strategic decision making, streamline and automate operations and empower team members.

"The leadership at our firm is known for always pushing the boundaries on innovation in architecture and design, quality and structure. They don't have time to be stuck in the weeds, manually digging through spreadsheets to find data on profitability or proposals." said Kate Aldrich, Business Office Manager at FPC. "We selected Unanet to help our leadership make better decisions and focus their attention on business development to help us grow and scale."

Founded nearly a century ago in San Antonio, Texas by renowned regional modernist O'Neil Ford, FPC has won more than 200 awards for work in historic preservation, residential, higher education and interior and urban design. The firm's growth highlighted the need to modernize the company's business operations and development processes that its legacy software and spreadsheets couldn't solve.

After reviewing several firm management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems that "didn't talk to each other," FPC chose Unanet for its AI-powered, unified solutions that streamline manual processes and work together to provide deep reporting and forecasting, which are easily accessible through customizable dashboards. FPC also appreciated Unanet's collaborative proposal creation capabilities that will empower their team to pursue more business and generate revenue.

"We are impressed with how Unanet continually improves and invests in their products, helping us work faster and making our jobs easier," added Aldrich. "Holistically, Unanet is going to help us buy back a lot of our time."

More than 1,850 architecture, engineering, and construction companies select Unanet because the company provides the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. Unanet's newest innovation, the Champ™ AI copilot platform, introduces multi-agent intelligence across the Unanet ecosystem — complementing existing innovations like OpportuneAI and ProposalAI to help AEC firms identify high-value pursuits, generate proposals up to 70% faster, and improve win rates across their pipeline.

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractor, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

About Ford, Powell & Carson

Ford, Powell & Carson (FPC) is a multi-disciplinary design firm based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by legendary regional modernist, O'Neil Ford, in 1939, the firm has won more than 200 awards for work in architecture, campus planning, interior design, urban design, and historic preservation. FPC has always been concerned with making vital, active places, whether they be public plazas and squares, university campuses or waterfront recreational spaces. FPC's approach to design has always included a concern for common sense economy, using regionally produced materials, and for environmental sustainability through the conservation of water and a sensible design of buildings for our climate. They have kept pace with technical and environmental innovations since the start, installing solar hot water systems as early as the 1970's. FPC's designs strive to be responsive, meaningful, and enduring testaments of our firm's legacy and commitment to the past, present and future of San Antonio. Learn more at www.fpcarch.com .

