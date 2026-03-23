Huntsville's Ridgeline Construction President Lauren Marsh Honored with AGC Alabama Women in Construction Award at 2026 BuildSouth Awards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March, 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgeline Construction Roofing & Exteriors is proud to announce that Lauren Marsh, President and Co-Founder, has been officially recognized as a recipient of the AGC Alabama Women in Construction Award. The honor was presented during the annual BuildSouth Awards ceremony held March 12, 2026, in Birmingham, marking a significant milestone for both Marsh and the Huntsville-based firm as they continue to lead the region's commercial construction and roofing sectors.

Ridgeline Construction's Owner, Lauren Marsh, accepting the AGC Alabama Women in Construction Award at 2026 BuildSouth Awards

The BuildSouth Awards, hosted by the Alabama Associated General Contractors (AGC), are widely considered the premier recognition for the state's construction industry. The awards celebrate excellence in safety, project management, and individual leadership. The Women in Construction Award specifically honors female leaders who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement, technical expertise, and a steadfast commitment to the growth and diversification of Alabama's built environment.

Elevating Commercial Standards in the Rocket City

As President of Ridgeline Construction, Lauren Marsh has been the primary architect behind the company's strategic expansion into large-scale commercial roofing and exterior projects. Under her leadership, the firm has evolved from a local residential provider into a sophisticated commercial contractor capable of executing complex projects for multi-family developments, industrial facilities, and municipal buildings across North Alabama and the Gulf Coast.

In a city like Huntsville, defined by rapid infrastructure growth and high-tech innovation, Lauren has positioned Ridgeline to meet the rigorous demands of the modern commercial landscape. By prioritizing advanced project management and adopting industry-leading technologies, Lauren has streamlined operations to ensure that Ridgeline delivers the precision and scalability required by commercial developers and general contractors.

"Lauren's dedication to excellence and her ability to navigate the unique challenges of commercial construction have been instrumental to our success," said Terry Marsh, Vice-President of Ridgeline Construction. "This award is a hard-earned testament to her work ethic and her ability to lead high-stakes projects with integrity. In a field that requires absolute reliability, Lauren has built a culture where quality is never compromised."

A Legacy of Technical Mastery and Community Impact

Lauren's recognition at the BuildSouth Awards is the latest in a series of high-profile accolades for Ridgeline Construction. The company recently celebrated receiving the GAF President's Club Award for the third consecutive year—a distinction reserved for the top 1% of roofing contractors nationwide. This award specifically recognizes contractors who excel in Installation Excellence, Consumer Protection, and Training Excellence—three pillars that are critical to Ridgeline's commercial strategy.

Beyond the job site, Lauren has integrated a strong sense of corporate social responsibility into the Ridgeline brand. Her leadership has spearheaded numerous community-focused initiatives that resonate with the Huntsville and Athens-Limestone communities, including:

The Stacy Wolfe Breast Cancer Foundation: A 2025 fall campaign led by Ridgeline raised $3,500 to support local patients and their families.

Partners in Education: Ridgeline is a Partner in Education, facilitated by the Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce, with Athens Intermediate School. The partnership includes, recognizing staff, celebrating students, and giving back to the school both financially and through volunteering.

Chamber Advocacy: Ridgeline Construction is an active member in several Chamber's of Commerce as they believe in promoting small businesses and giving back to the communities in which they serve.

Breaking Barriers in Alabama's Built Environment

The AGC Alabama Women in Construction Award highlights the critical role women play in an industry that has traditionally been male-dominated. Lauren Marsh's selection for this award underscores her role as a trailblazer and mentor. Her success in managing large-scale commercial contracts while maintaining a family-owned business model sets a new standard for leadership in the Southeast.

During the gala in Birmingham, Lauren was joined by fellow industry leaders to celebrate a year of historic growth and innovation in Alabama. Her recognition serves as an inspiration to the next generation of women entering the trades, project management, and executive roles within the commercial construction sector. Lauren was honored to receive the award alongside fellow winner, Tina Whittington, with Dunn Building Company. Whittington, who is a Project Manager in the Athens office, is another great example of a woman breaking barriers in the industry.

Looking Ahead

As Ridgeline Construction continues its trajectory of growth, Lauren remains focused on expanding the company's commercial capabilities. With established offices in Huntsville, Mobile, and Pensacola, the firm is well-positioned to support the ongoing construction boom in Alabama and Florida. The BuildSouth recognition provides a platform to further Ridgeline's mission of providing superior commercial and residential exterior solutions while continuing to give back to the communities that have supported their growth.

For more information regarding Lauren Marsh's award or to learn more about Ridgeline Construction Roofing & Exteriors' commercial services, please contact the Ridgeline Marketing Department at 256-325-1345 or via email at [email protected].

About Ridgeline Construction Roofing & Exteriors:

Ridgeline Construction Roofing & Exteriors is a family-owned and operated company providing high-quality roofing and exterior services to commercial and residential clients across the Southeast. Headquartered in the Huntsville area, Ridgeline specializes in commercial roof replacement, new construction, and insurance restoration. The company is a GAF Master Elite Contractor and a frequent recipient of the industry's highest accolades for service and craftsmanship.

Media Contact:

Marketing Department

Ridgeline Construction Roofing & Exteriors

Phone: 256-325-1345

Email: [email protected]

Website: ridgelineconstructionhsv.com

Facebook: @RidgelineConstructionHSV

SOURCE Ridgeline Construction Roofing & Exteriors