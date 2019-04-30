Huobi 'Brings The Thunder' With Launch Of Huobi Prime Lite

"Prime Lite takes many of the best features of Huobi Prime and adds both a simplified trading flow and a much more frequent launch schedule," said Huobi Global CEO Livio Weng. "This is another big step in our ongoing mission of being as responsive as possible to our users' needs and providing much needed exposure to deserving projects."

Prime Lite launches will take place on a weekly basis as planned currently.

How Does Huobi Prime Lite Work?

Prime Lite shares both a similar mission and a key feature of Huobi Prime; in order to spread the maximum number of vetted, quality coins over a wider swath of the trading public, all qualified orders will be at least partially filled via adjusted system matching. To put things in simpler terms, all qualified users will get at least some of the tokens they desire.

"A core part of our Prime initiative has been providing access to quality projects for everyday traders, not just the big fish and major players," said Weng. "That is true for Huobi Prime and it's also true for Prime Lite as well."

Coin launches on Huobi Prime will take place over a single 20-minute period of active trading, followed by a 10-minute order clearance round.

Orders will be filled based on the following formula:

Amount expected to be filled = (Order amount placed / Total order amount) X Prime Lite Allocation

All purchases on Huobi Prime are made through Huobi Token (HT), our native token. All HT used in Prime Lite launches will be burned by Huobi.

What Sets Prime Lite Apart From Similar Platforms?

As with its sibling, Huobi Prime, all coins purchased through Prime Lite will be immediately deposited into users' accounts and will be tradable against Huobi Token (HT), our native token. There will be no delays due to presales or fundraising rounds for projects. In addition, all coins launched through Prime Lite will be listed on Huobi Global immediately after Prime Lite concludes.

What Do Users Need To Do To Qualify For Prime Lite?

In essence, participants only need two things to participate in Prime Lite: a fully verified Huobi Global account and enough Huobi Token (HT) to make purchases. Unlike the 'full' version of Huobi Prime, users do not need to be long-term HT holders. All verified Huobi Global users are eligible to make purchases of at least 100 HT worth of the coin being launched. Larger purchases will require the user to hold certain amounts of HT over certain periods of time.

For more on the individual purchase cap, go here: https://huobiglobal.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360000255421-Detailed-Trading-Rules-for-Prime-Lite-first-project-ThunderCore

Which Coin Will Launch First?

Prime Lite's first coin launch will be Thunder Token (TT), the native token of the US-based ThunderCore project.

ThunderCore aims to be the first high-performance blockchain to enable the mass adoption of dApps.

Founded by noted cryptographic researchers Elaine Shi and Rafael Pass, of Cornell University and Cornell Tech, as well as CEO Chris Wang, founder of the social media gaming company Playdom, ThunderCore sets itself apart through fast throughputs of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) dApp compatibility.

"Since the beginning of ThunderCore, the Huobi team has believed in us, invested in us, and supported us. So, choosing Huobi to be our exchange listing partner was a natural choice," said Wang. "Additionally, we wanted an exchange partner that prioritized great service to buyers and sellers, has a very healthy trading volume, and a team with integrity. We chose Huobi based on the criteria we had."

The ThunderCore project has received positive coverage from publications like Forbes and Venture Beat, as well as support for crypto news and analysis site Boxmining.

Key Facts For Prime Lite ThunderCore Launch:

Token Name: Thunder Token (TT)

Total Token Supply: 10,000,000,000 TT

Prime Lite Allocation: 33,333,333 TT (0.33% of Total Token Supply)

Price Limit: 1 TT = $0.015 (Price in HT will be announced on Prime Lite date)

Prime Lite Session Date & Time: May 9, 2019, 20:00:00 to 20:29:59 (GMT + 8)

Individual Cap: 100HT worth of TT tokens is the basic cap. Cap can be raised based on the user's HT holdings over the 7 days prior launch (5000 HT worth of TT tokens at maximum for additional cap)

How Will Coins Be Selected?

Prime Lite launches will happen on a weekly basis tentatively. All coins launched through Prime Lite must successfully pass through Huobi's rigorous SmartChain 2.0 evaluation process.

