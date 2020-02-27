Hurley Extends Partnership With Olympian Carissa Moore

A prodigious talent, Carissa Moore has been a massive presence in competitive surfing since the moment she put on a jersey, racking up eleven national titles in her amateur career before arriving on the World Championship Tour in 2010, winning World Titles in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2019. Following her storied 2019 season, Carissa qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she will go for the gold as part of Team USA.

"Carissa is an amazing human being, in and out of the water. We couldn't be more excited to have her continue to partner with us and we can't wait to see what she accomplishes in Tokyo and beyond," said Brandon Guilmette, Chief Marketing Officer at Hurley.

With a larger focus being placed on the Hurley Women's business, and exciting new partnerships with Hybrid Apparel for sportswear and InMocean for swim, Carissa will be the center of this evolving division for Hurley.

"I'm excited to be extending my partnership with Hurley. There has been a lot of change recently but I'm optimistic about the future and opportunity for growth. Hurley's innovation has helped me perform my best in and out of the water. I am looking forward to contributing to the design process with the team for 2020 and beyond," said the 4X World Champion, Carissa Moore.

"We are proud to have Carissa anchor our Women's team. From the Olympics, to years of competition and mentorship ahead, she represents everything Hurley stands for, and we can't wait to collaborate and see what else we can achieve together," says Guilmette. "With Carissa at the core of the Hurley Women's surf program, she will be key in grounding and evolving the future of the brand."

About Carissa Moore

Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Carissa Moore has been a dominant surfing force since the beginning. Having won eleven national titles during her amateur career, she landed on the Championship Tour in 2010 and has since claimed four World Titles. Outside of the water, the articulate, ever-optimistic Moore spends her free time mentoring young women to achieve their best selves in and out of the water through the MOORE ALOHA program.

About Hurley

Founded in Huntington Beach in 1999, Hurley is a surf, skate and snow lifestyle brand which designs, markets and distributes industry-leading apparel, footwear and accessories. Fueled by inclusion, positivity and empowerment of youth, Hurley is managed by Bluestar Alliance LLC with Hurley headquarters in Costa Mesa, CA and offices in New York, Tokyo, Sydney, and Barcelona. www.hurley.com

