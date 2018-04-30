Hurley Joins Fusion92 As Executive Creative Director

With more than 15 years of experience leading some of the world's top creative teams, Hurley will oversee all creative activities, as well as serve on the agency management team. Hurley joins Fusion92 from FCB Chicago, where he was VP, Creative Director. There he worked to create award-winning and brand-building work for Michelob ULTRA, Kmart, Valspar, Nestle, Tyson Foods, and the Ad Council. Previously, Hurley honed his craft as a copywriter at agencies such as Chicago Creative Partnership, Peter A Mayer Advertising, and Arnold Worldwide.

"Josh's expertise will help us set a new standard, marrying data with behavior-changing creative to produce award-winning, enterprise value-building work," said Matt Murphy, Fusion92 Founder & CEO. "His arrival marks a new era for Fusion92. I'm excited to see where he and our other leaders take F92."

Excited by the agency's potential, Hurley said, "This is a place committed to innovation and great ideas in whatever form they take. There's an amazing energy at F92. The agency is hungry to do culture-changing work and primed to build major brands. We have the opportunity to create a new model here. One with the capabilities and delivery power of a big agency – with the speed, thinking, and nimbleness of a boutique."

About Fusion92

Founded in 1999, Fusion92 is a Chicago-based independent marketing innovation agency that focuses on helping growth-stage and Fortune 500 companies across a number of industries, including financial services, CPG, telecommunications, and automotive. As a full-service agency, Fusion92 partners with its clients on consumer engagements that span both traditional and digital media, leveraging talents in user experience, design, technology and media. Learn more at www.Fusion92.com.

