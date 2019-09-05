Huron Capital Hires New Flex Equity Partner

DETROIT, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading lower-middle-market private equity firm Huron Capital announced today that Tony Pulice has joined Huron's Flex Equity team as a partner. He joins fellow partner Doug Sutton and will be responsible for identifying, executing and managing non-control equity investments in compelling businesses.

Pulice previously served as a principal at Rockbridge Growth Equity Management, L.P. and vice president of private equity at Goldman Sachs & Co. He began his career at Boston Consulting Group, where he was a strategic management consultant in the consumer goods and business products sectors.

"Huron Flex Equity offers business owners an attractive and flexible non-control equity investment option that is designed to help stimulate further success for their businesses by providing capital for growth strategies and investments in operations," Pulice said. "I look forward to helping form partnerships with current and future business owners."

The Flex Equity strategy provides owners in the United States and Canada the option of working with a value-added partner without relinquishing majority ownership or control. Huron Flex Equity also seeks to leverage the firm's operational, financial and strategic resources to help businesses grow and meet their goals.

"We believe Pulice has the right mix of skills and experience to identify and execute investment opportunities with companies that generally range in size from $20 million to $200 million in revenue," said Sutton, who leads the Flex Equity strategy.

"Tony is a veteran of the financial services industry and an experienced leader in minority and majority equity recapitalizations, mergers and acquisitions, and debt financings for businesses across a variety of industries," Sutton said. "We expect his background leading a variety of specialty private equity teams will provide valuable insight to our partner companies."

About Huron Capital

Based in Detroit, Huron Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies through our proprietary ExecFactor® and buy-and-build investment models. We prefer complex situations where we believe we can help companies reach their full potential by combining our operational and strategic resources, substantial capital base, and transaction experience with seasoned operating executives. Over the past two decades, Huron Capital has successfully established six investment funds totaling approximately $1.8 billion in capital and has completed over 175 transactions throughout North America. Huron Capital portfolio companies have had aggregate annual revenues exceeding $3.0 billion, 15,000 employees and operated over 325 facilities. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally sound companies that the firm believes can benefit from its operational approach to creating value. These transactions typically take the form of equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital's sector focus includes business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials. For more information, please visit: www.huroncapital.com.

