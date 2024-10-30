HURRICANE BOATS PULLS OUT ALL STOPS FOR ITS NEW 24-FOOT CENTER CONSOLE

ELKHART, Ind., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Boats redefines category with its brand-new 24CC Center Console. Punching well above its weight class with features, ride and functionality for a 24-foot boat, the Hurricane 24CC was designed from the ground-up as a family-friendly boat that is equally in its element as a platform for fishing, tow sports or day cruising. One of the most versatile boats in its segment, the new high-performance model flawlessly maintains the Hurricane DNA of exceptional seating while boasting plenty of space for on-the-water activities.

"We took a fresh perspective when developing our center console and didn't want to just make the same old thing others have done in the past and are confident that we hit the ball out of the park," said Jeff Kinsey, leader of Hurricane business. "The 24CC is a real head-turner and loaded with features that make owning one a dream. Whether you are taking your buddies out for a day of fishing or the kids out tubing, the 24CC is going to get your blood pumping with everything it is capable of."

Key Features include:

Compact: At a compact and easily manageable 24-feet, the 24CC perfectly bridges the gap between a capable fishing boat and a comfortable day cruiser.

Fuel Storage and Horsepower: Power rated for up to 400 horsepower, the 24CC has enough get up and go to be used for water or tow sports, with the boat topping 50 miles per hour. The large 100-gallon fuel tank offers the range for a full day of activity.

Easy Navigation: The new model is also packed with standard features for easy navigation such as a helm station with full 360-degree visibility and room for dual 12-inch multifunction displays and its fishing features include a 23-gallon baitwell with RGB lighting, tackle box with tray storage and six rod holders in the gunnels.

Weather Coverage: Shielding captain and crew from the elements, it has a sturdy canvas T-top with black powder coat frame that can be upgraded to a hard top to support a radar.

Additionally, depending on the owner's cruising style and location, the 24CC can be equipped with trim tabs, windlass and Power Pole shallow water anchor installed at the factory and a console porta-potti with pump out; electric flush is also an option. Serious anglers can select the Fishing Package, which, in addition to the standard fishing gear, includes a 36V trolling motor harness, T-top rocket launchers, bow table/casting deck with sun lounge cushion, expanded storage and fish pump out box.

