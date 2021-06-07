Hurricane Capital Advisors Chooses SS&C's Front-to-Back Solution to Power Operations

WINDSOR, Conn., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Hurricane Capital Advisors (Hurricane Capital), a global alternative investment management platform, has launched its operations with SS&C's front-to-back office solution. SS&C will provide fund administration, customized middle-office solutions, FIX connectivity, hosting and state-of-the-art order and execution management systems.

"We wanted to launch our operations with a technology partner to support the complex demands of a global multi-manager strategy on a single adaptable platform," said Chris Napoli, COO. "SS&C's best-in-class fund administration, seamlessly integrated with advanced execution and order management systems, creates a powerful infrastructure to lean on."

Hurricane Capital's segregated account platform allows experienced managers to invest in various sectors, asset classes, and geographies at an elite institutional level. The platform also allows managers the superior asset control of a segregated portfolio, with risk parameters unique to their strategies. "We wanted to create an environment that would allow premier managers to access global markets with the best systems, technology, and support available, and our partnership with SS&C has allowed us to do just that," Napoli explains.

"To support a growth strategy, funds need the infrastructure and expertise to launch, run and scale their operations efficiently," said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies. "SS&C is dedicated to supporting fund launches with flexible front-to-back technology and services. Our customers can focus on growing their business while we take care of the rest."

Hurricane Capital expects to carry ten portfolio managers on the platform by July. The Hurricane Capital team is led by Adam Wolfberg, Ian Goodman, and Chris Napoli, who, collectively, bring more than 50 years of investment platform experience to the initiative. Mr. Wolfberg and Mr. Goodman both began their careers as portfolio managers at S.A.C. Capital, and both went on to create successful hedge fund enterprises. Mr. Napoli brings experience in specialty international financing and dealing expertise throughout emerging and developed Asia, Pan Europe, as well as global and domestic synthetics. Ken Grant, former CRO at S.A.C. Capital, Tudor, and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, will closely advise Hurricane Capital and be responsible for platform risk management. Industry veteran Matt DeSalvo joins Hurricane Capital from his role as head of U.S. Equities at Mizuho Securities, after 30 years as Managing Director between Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, to serve as executive director and head of portfolio services.

About Hurricane Capital

Hurricane Capital is a global alternative investment management platform. Hurricane seeks to pursue a diverse array of investment strategies across industry sectors, asset classes, and geographies. Our primary strategies include Global Fundamental Equity, Equity Relative Value, and Global Equity opportunities. The Hurricane proprietary managed account platform provides active portfolio management, superior risk management, and delivers greater asset control. Hurricane was founded on the collaborative spirit, innovative management style, empowering talent, and support of entrepreneurial portfolio managers. To us, success is the intersection of preparation and opportunity.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

Related Links

http://www.sscinc.com

