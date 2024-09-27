Hurricane Helene restoration progresses with 250,000+ customers restored; Georgia Power posts estimated restoration times for multiple communities

14,000+ personnel engaged in response; additional ERTs to be posted as available

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power's response to Hurricane Helene continued through the day Friday with teams working safely and quickly to restore power to more than 250,000 customers since the beginning of the storm. As of 7 PM on Friday, approximately 620,000 customers remain impacted due to the storm.

The company continues to bring more resources from outside of its system and currently has 14,000+ personnel engaged in response, including support from Alabama Power, Mississippi Power and dozens of other companies. The response force currently engaged is larger than the company's response to other major hurricanes including Michael, Irma and Zeta.

Georgia Power teams have worked throughout the day not only restoring power to customers, but also conducting damage assessment which is an essential part of efficient restoration and helps the company identify where resources are best utilized to return power to customers quickly. Damage assessment teams enter the field and begin the restoration process as soon as conditions allow. Given the inaccessibility of many areas, teams are utilizing drones and other technology to patrol damaged lines. These damage assessment teams are then followed by repair crews.

Friday evening, teams were continuing this effort and providing details that allow the company to post estimated restoration times for customers where possible. Estimated restoration times (ERTs) are currently available on Georgia Power's Outage Map for multiple communities including Albany, Alpharetta, Americus, Atlanta, Austell, Canton, Carrollton, Cartersville, Columbus, Dalton, Jonesboro, Lawrenceville, Newnan, Rome, Smyrna and Tucker.

The company appreciates the importance of accurate information for customers as they make plans for their families and is committed to publishing up to date information throughout the remainder of the storm response. Additional evaluation is occurring as areas are accessible across southern, coastal and eastern Georgia, where communities experienced hurricane force winds leading to extensive damage. New ERTs will be posted to the company's Outage Map as they are available.

Hurricane Helene poured more than seven inches of rain overnight onto communities across the state, which combined with 80-100 mph winds to cause hundreds of road closures statewide and catastrophic damage to hundreds of structures with the greatest concentration in the south and east regions of the state. Teams continue to navigate these challenging conditions to repair damage and restore service to customers.

As always, the company encourages customers to keep safety first following Hurricane Helene:

Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it's the law in Georgia .

If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it's the law in . Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.

Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees. Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.

Don't step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.

They could be electrified. Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.

They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances. Never attempt repairs to electric service connections. Customers should also note that if their home, including the meter box or mast/connection point, is severely damaged by the storm repairs may need to be made by an electrician before Georgia Power can reconnect power.

Tools You Can Use to Stay Connected & Informed

Outage Alerts – Customers subscribed to our free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Check that your contact number is up to date to receive the latest information.

Customers subscribed to our free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Check that your contact number is up to date to receive the latest information. Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, customers can visit this site to check their contact information is updated to receive Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, customers can visit this site to check their contact information is updated to receive Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938. Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

– Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times. Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

– Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go. @GeorgiaPower on X (Twitter) – Follow @GeorgiaPower on X for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

Preparation, Industry Support Key to Response

Georgia Power monitored the path of Hurricane Helene for more than a week prior to the storm entering Georgia. As part of its preparations, Georgia Power mobilized additional staff from across the industry to respond to Hurricane Helene. Mobilized crews across the state pre-positioned restoration workers, equipment, and supplies near areas of anticipated impact including extra transformers, poles, cable and other equipment. All this is part of advance planning and strategy to allow the company to restore power more quickly and efficiently for its customers as soon as weather conditions allow.

Georgia Power is also a member of a nationwide mutual assistance network, which consists of hundreds of utilities from around the country. Georgia Power has proactively mobilized crews from over 35 companies from states as far away as Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company continues to acquire additional off-system resources to aid in response.

